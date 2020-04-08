Telus CEO donates quarterly salary to COVID-19 relief efforts 

The CEO of Telus Corp. (TSX:T) is donating his second-quarter salary to efforts helping frontline health-care workers amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The Vancouver-based telecom giant did not reveal the exact dollar figure in its Wednesday (April 8) announcement.

But data collected by Business in Vancouver shows CEO Darren Entwistle's annual salary for 2017-18 was $1.375 million.

Based on those figures, his quarterly salary during that period would have amounted to $343,750.

Including bonuses, option-based awards, share-based awards and other compensation, Entwistle's total compensation came to $12.5 million during that 2017-18 period.

The Entwistle Family Foundation is also matching the CEO's April, May and June salary donation.

Telus said 100% of the donation will be going towards personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, gloves as well as for the purchase of ventilators.

torton@biv.com

@reporton

This article originally appeared here.