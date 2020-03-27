March 27, 2020 News » Regional

Telus waives internet fees for low-income customers 

The company says customers enrolled in the program will get access to high-speed internet at no cost for 60 days

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAN TOULGOET
  • Photo by Dan Toulgoet

Telus has announced it is automatically waiving the fees for its Internet for Good program for two months for low-income customers.

The company says this will give customers enrolled in the program access to high-speed internet in their home at no cost for 60 days.

“Currently more than 200,000 Canadian families, who receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit, qualify for Telus Internet for Good, which offers low cost monthly Internet service at $9.95 per month as well as access to a low cost computer and free digital literacy training,” reads a statement.

For information on how to apply for TELUS Internet for Good, visit the Telus website.

This story originally appeared in Burnaby Now on March 27.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Intenet, COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Chris Campbell / Burnaby Now

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

Walk This Way

Walk This Way

Going with the flow on the cutting edge of neuroscience at X Camp More.

Sports

March 27, 2020

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

Renzoni reflects on Junior Worlds

WMSC grad learned plenty in Norway More.

Opinion

March 26, 2020

Keep your distance, &#10;save some lives

Keep your distance, save some lives

More.

A&E

March 27, 2020

Profile on: Anna Lengstrand of &#10;Simply S&aacute;mi

Profile on: Anna Lengstrand of Simply Sámi

Meet the Pemberton jewelry maker who's keeping her family tradition and heritage alive More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Mondays, 3-6 p.m.

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

WorkBC Employment Services Drop In

@ Whistler Public Library
Get your resume reviewed, learn about the local labour market, job search tips, and more.... More.

Features & Images

March 22, 2020

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga &amp; Health

A weekend retreat at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health

More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation