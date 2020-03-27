Telus waives internet fees for low-income customers 

Telus has announced it is automatically waiving the fees for its Internet for Good program for two months for low-income customers.

The company says this will give customers enrolled in the program access to high-speed internet in their home at no cost for 60 days.

“Currently more than 200,000 Canadian families, who receive the maximum Canada Child Benefit, qualify for Telus Internet for Good, which offers low cost monthly Internet service at $9.95 per month as well as access to a low cost computer and free digital literacy training,” reads a statement.

For information on how to apply for TELUS Internet for Good, visit the Telus website.

