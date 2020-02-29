Telus Winter Classic heads to the future 

Sure, the Telus Winter Classic is about skiing—but for some people, it's all about the party.

The annual Whistler Blackcomb Foundation fundraiser is running on Friday, March 6 at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Saturday, March 7 at the Roundhouse Lodge with food and drinks, a silent live auction, and live music.

On Friday, the VIP first-sip event takes place from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. where, for $25, guests can try high-end samples ahead of the main event at 7:30 p.m. in the Macdonald Ballroom. That will feature beer, wine, and spirit tastings, along with appetizers from local restaurants and the live music of The Hairfarmers. Tickets are $80 for the main event with last pour at 10 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, upload at the Whistler Village Gondola between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. to the party on Whistler Mountain. The theme this year will explore what life will be like 100 years from now.

"Let's celebrate a utopia of hoverboards, robot friends, and inter-dimensional pants," the description reads. "Join us through the DeLorean's proverbial trail of flames, bend the space-time continuum, and arrive at the top of Whistler Mountain in the year 2120."

Sound good to you? Tickets are $250 and the party goes 'til midnight.

For more visit whistlerblackcombfoundation.com.

Make your own clothes

Forget shopping.

Muse Lab in Function Junction is hosting a weekend-long Ultimate Skirt Making Class—From Pattern To Finished Skirt.

Class is in session starting on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a prep day in which students will take measurements, learn to create a pattern and discuss design options.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the class will draft the pattern and create their skirt design before learning how to take the next step on Sunday, March 1, and cut fabric for sewing ahead of actually completing it.

Students need to know how to use a sewing machine (if they don't check out Muse Lab's Thursday night Sewing 101 class). Fabric is available, but if you want something specific, bring it.

The weekend class costs $150. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit yourcreativeuniverse.com/.

Submit summer art

Arts Whistler is looking for cover art for its Summer 2020 Arts Scene publication, which features event listings for the season.

The call-out is open to Arts Whistler members living in the Sea to Sky corridor. The artist whose summer-themed piece is chosen will receive an honourarium, be featured on Arts Whistler's blog, and have their piece showcased all over the Sea to Sky throughout the season.

The deadline to submit is April 1.

For more information, visit artswhistler.com/event/arts-scene-cover-art.