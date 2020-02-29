February 29, 2020 A&E » Arts

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future 

Arts news: learn to make a skirt; submit cover art for Arts Scene

By
click to enlarge The Telus Winter Classic party at the Roundhouse Lodge always has some surprises in store. This year, it takes place on March 7. Photo submitted
  • The Telus Winter Classic party at the Roundhouse Lodge always has some surprises in store. This year, it takes place on March 7. Photo submitted

Sure, the Telus Winter Classic is about skiing—but for some people, it's all about the party.

The annual Whistler Blackcomb Foundation fundraiser is running on Friday, March 6 at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler and Saturday, March 7 at the Roundhouse Lodge with food and drinks, a silent live auction, and live music.

On Friday, the VIP first-sip event takes place from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. where, for $25, guests can try high-end samples ahead of the main event at 7:30 p.m. in the Macdonald Ballroom. That will feature beer, wine, and spirit tastings, along with appetizers from local restaurants and the live music of The Hairfarmers. Tickets are $80 for the main event with last pour at 10 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, upload at the Whistler Village Gondola between 6:45 and 7:30 p.m. to the party on Whistler Mountain. The theme this year will explore what life will be like 100 years from now.

"Let's celebrate a utopia of hoverboards, robot friends, and inter-dimensional pants," the description reads. "Join us through the DeLorean's proverbial trail of flames, bend the space-time continuum, and arrive at the top of Whistler Mountain in the year 2120."

Sound good to you? Tickets are $250 and the party goes 'til midnight.

For more visit whistlerblackcombfoundation.com.

Make your own clothes

Forget shopping.

Muse Lab in Function Junction is hosting a weekend-long Ultimate Skirt Making Class—From Pattern To Finished Skirt.

Class is in session starting on Friday, Feb. 28, from 6 to 9 p.m. with a prep day in which students will take measurements, learn to create a pattern and discuss design options.

On Saturday, Feb. 29, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., the class will draft the pattern and create their skirt design before learning how to take the next step on Sunday, March 1, and cut fabric for sewing ahead of actually completing it.

Students need to know how to use a sewing machine (if they don't check out Muse Lab's Thursday night Sewing 101 class). Fabric is available, but if you want something specific, bring it.

The weekend class costs $150. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit yourcreativeuniverse.com/.

Submit summer art

Arts Whistler is looking for cover art for its Summer 2020 Arts Scene publication, which features event listings for the season.

The call-out is open to Arts Whistler members living in the Sea to Sky corridor. The artist whose summer-themed piece is chosen will receive an honourarium, be featured on Arts Whistler's blog, and have their piece showcased all over the Sea to Sky throughout the season.

The deadline to submit is April 1.

For more information, visit artswhistler.com/event/arts-scene-cover-art.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Arts »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Arts

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

More.

Sports

February 28, 2020

Bears hosting Final 4

Bears hosting Final 4

Local squad in action Saturday through Tuesday More.

Opinion

February 27, 2020

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

Where is tourism in B.C.'s Budget 2020?

More.

A&E

February 29, 2020

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Arts news: learn to make a skirt; submit cover art for Arts Scene More.

Food & Drink

February 27, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Industry Night

Industry Night

@ Buffalo Bills
Join us for a pool game, and wing eating competition starting at 8 p.m., where... More.

Features & Images

February 23, 2020

Bajan beauty abounds

Bajan beauty abounds

Shipwreck snorkelling and luxe-resort accommodation are just the ticket to feel special in Barbados More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation