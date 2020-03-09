March 09, 2020 News » Whistler

Thank you to our local healthcare professionals 

LETTER: For the week of March 5

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • FILE PHOTO

After returning from a trip to Japan, I developed symptoms that raised some concern, as Hokkaido (my destination) had since declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19.

I cancelled work, stayed home and waited 24 hours before the B.C. nurse line advised me to call a clinic, and Whistler Medical Clinic directed me to talk to someone at the emergency room (ER).

The woman I spoke with gave me protocol for arriving (such as donning a mask and using the sanitizing gel they provided) in order to protect others, and then finished the conversation by saying "You are welcome here, we will take good care of you." 

Deep sigh.

It felt like a very generous thing for her to say in a small ER that is often under pressure. The doctor who attended me to administer the test was also outstanding.

Fortunately, the test proved negative. But it was a key public-health action to conduct it on a patient of concern, and I was thankful for their thorough assessment to make sure I was one of those.

Global News reported that as of Friday, Feb. 28, British Columbia had tested more patients for COVID-19 than the entire United States, and stories are already emerging about how the anticipated cost of hospital stays down south are delaying people from being tested (even though the testing is free, the associated costs are not). 

We are fortunate to have both the health care system we do, and the extremely professional people who run it. 

Asta Kovanen // Whistler

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 9, 2020

Whistler rider starts campaign for Queen of Crankworx in Rotorua

Whistler rider starts campaign for Queen of Crankworx in Rotorua

Astle to attend all three Crankworx festivals for first time More.

Opinion

March 5, 2020

Preparing for COVID-19

Preparing for COVID-19

More.

A&E

March 9, 2020

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Emily Carr: Following in her path, 75 years after her death

Her powerful legacy continues to inspire artists, poets and environmentalists More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Sun., March 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

Barbed Choir

Barbed Choir

@ Whistler Public Library
Do you love to sing? Do you love meeting new people? Do you like all... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 6, 2020

'We clicked musically right away'

'We clicked musically right away'

The Jumaralis Trio plays Whistler on March 8 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation