The Dr. Henry: Vancouver designer John Fluevog creates shoe to honour B.C.'s top doctor 

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, has emerged in the COVID-19 crisis as a calm voice of reason...but also as the wearer of some pretty eye-catching shoes.

A fan of Vancouver-based acclaimed footwear designer John Fluevog, Dr. Henry's fans have taken notice of her stylish and eclectic footwear she has sported in each of her over 50 public briefings on the province's COVID-19 response.

Recently, a movement was afoot to get Fluevog to create a shoe named for Dr. Henry, and today the designer announced he's doing just that.

The Dr. Henry is a two-toned pink shoe with bold stitching accents and a strap, and features her well-known words stamped on it: "be kind, be calm, and be safe."

The shoe is also doubling as a fundraiser.

One hundred per cent of pre-sales for the Dr. Henry will go to support Food Banks B.C.

The shoes were designed with Dr. Henry's blessing.

Fluevog counts himself among Dr. Henry's admirers.

"At times like these, we're so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and education us day to day," said Fluevog.

"We always like to find ways to help, and to highlight those who are doing good in our world."

And the kicker is that Dr. Henry is a true Fluevoger. "To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great sundae," added Fluevog.

The Dr. Henry will be available for pre-sale later this month.

UPDATE April 16: We've now learned that the Dr. Henry Fluevog pre-sales will begin in about a week, towards the end of April, with production tentatively scheduled for late August. The shoes will retail for $339, and about 200 pairs will be made in the limited run.

This story was originally published in Vancouver Is Awesome on April 15.