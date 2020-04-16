April 16, 2020 News » Regional

The Dr. Henry: Vancouver designer John Fluevog creates shoe to honour B.C.'s top doctor 

The kicker: 100% of the pre-sales will go to Food Banks B.C.

By
click to enlarge PHOTO SUBMITTED - The Dr. Henry from John Fluevog.
  • Photo submitted
  • The Dr. Henry from John Fluevog.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, has emerged in the COVID-19 crisis as a calm voice of reason...but also as the wearer of some pretty eye-catching shoes.

A fan of Vancouver-based acclaimed footwear designer John Fluevog, Dr. Henry's fans have taken notice of her stylish and eclectic footwear she has sported in each of her over 50 public briefings on the province's COVID-19 response.

Recently, a movement was afoot to get Fluevog to create a shoe named for Dr. Henry, and today the designer announced he's doing just that.

The Dr. Henry is a two-toned pink shoe with bold stitching accents and a strap, and features her well-known words stamped on it: "be kind, be calm, and be safe."

The shoe is also doubling as a fundraiser.

One hundred per cent of pre-sales for the Dr. Henry will go to support Food Banks B.C.

The shoes were designed with Dr. Henry's blessing.

Fluevog counts himself among Dr. Henry's admirers.

"At times like these, we're so fortunate to have someone who is calm and comforting but direct, and positive but realistic, informing and education us day to day," said Fluevog.

"We always like to find ways to help, and to highlight those who are doing good in our world."

And the kicker is that Dr. Henry is a true Fluevoger. "To hear about and see that our admiration for Dr. Henry was mutual was just a beautiful cherry on top of an already great sundae," added Fluevog.

The Dr. Henry will be available for pre-sale later this month.

UPDATE April 16: We've now learned that the Dr. Henry Fluevog pre-sales will begin in about a week, towards the end of April, with production tentatively scheduled for late August. The shoes will retail for $339, and about 200 pairs will be made in the limited run.

This story was originally published in Vancouver Is Awesome on April 15.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Dr. Bonnie Henry, COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Lindsay William-Ross/Vancouver Is Awesome

Features & Images

April 13, 2020

Grace Woollard at Alta Lake

Grace Woollard at Alta Lake

More.

Sports

April 16, 2020

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Whistler's Thompson siblings look back on campaigns

Ski-crosser Marielle finished third overall while alpine racer Broderick made return from injury More.

Opinion

April 16, 2020

Our financial meltdown

Our financial meltdown

More.

A&E

April 16, 2020

Jesse Thom and his puppets send love

Jesse Thom and his puppets send love

New music video spreading positive message for kids during pandemic goes viral More.

Food & Drink

April 15, 2020

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

With the rent due, some Whistler eateries have no choice but to reopen

'We're not asking for a free ride,' says Peaked Pies co-owner More.

Events

Fridays, 9:30 p.m.

Friday Night Live

Friday Night Live

@ Tapley's Pub
Dance the night away to local live music.... More.

Features & Images

April 12, 2020

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

Mesmerized by magical Morocco:

My anniversary road trip More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 10, 2020

The end of the world

The end of the world

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation