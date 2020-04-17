April 17, 2020 A&E » Arts

The Hairfarmers stream third live show tonight 

Local band, along with Whistler Live, have raised over $100,000 for local food banks

The Hairfarmers are streaming a live show on Friday, April 17 to benefit Squamish charities. Their first livestream took place in a Tapley's garage last month.
Sea to Sky corridor, are you ready to rock—for a third time?

Over the last six weeks, Whistler duo The Hairfarmers have teamed up with Whistler Live to livestream concerts from a “secret” location at Tapley’s Farm and raise money for the Whistler and Pemberton Food Banks.

Thanks to local generosity—and matching funds from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation (WBF)—they have raised over $100,000.

“The Hairfarmers have a huge fan base and it is remarkable the reach our shows have had,” Andrew Bacon with Whistler Live said in a release. “People have been watching from all over the world.”

Now, they’re setting their sights on Squamish. Tonight, Friday, April 17, at 5 p.m. the team is broadcasting their third show to support the Squamish Food Bank and Squamish Helping Hands.

Once again, the WBF will match donations up to $15,000.

“The need for food in Squamish is immediate and we are going to do our best to raise well over $50,000 this Friday,” Bacon added.

Tune in tonight at facebook.com/WhistlerLiveStream/.

