The Hairfarmers stream third live show tonight 

Sea to Sky corridor, are you ready to rock—for a third time?
Over the last six weeks, Whistler duo The Hairfarmers have teamed up with Whistler Live to livestream concerts from a “secret” location at Tapley’s Farm and raise money for the Whistler and Pemberton Food Banks.
Thanks to local generosity—and matching funds from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation (WBF)—they have raised over $100,000.
“The Hairfarmers have a huge fan base and it is remarkable the reach our shows have had,” Andrew Bacon with Whistler Live said in a release. “People have been watching from all over the world.”
Now, they’re setting their sights on Squamish. Tonight, Friday, April 17, at 5 p.m. the team is broadcasting their third show to support the Squamish Food Bank and Squamish Helping Hands.
Once again, the WBF will match donations up to $15,000.
“The need for food in Squamish is immediate and we are going to do our best to raise well over $50,000 this Friday,” Bacon added.
Tune in tonight at facebook.com/WhistlerLiveStream/.
April 17, 2020, 9:43 AM
April 17, 2020, 9:21 AM
April 17, 2020, 8:00 AM
