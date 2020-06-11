The 'she-cession' reality 

It feels like the coronavirus has created fault lines through our society, which we are experiencing on so many levels.

Surely it is no coincidence that many of those being most deeply affected by the fallout of the virus are also those who are most at risk in general.

As we think of Indigenous people, who we know are disproportionately affected by a pandemic—as are disadvantaged people, our elders in care and those suffering financially—the breadth of the impact of COVID-19 is almost unfathomable.

In recent days, we have also been transfixed on the happenings south of the border and the global protests supporting racialized people everywhere.

We are looking at what our reality is here, yes, even in Whistler. We can all agree that the discrimination faced systematically by First Nations and people of colour is unacceptable, but watching the uprising around the issue leaves many wondering if this is the action that will bring real change.

After all, here in Canada, no real action has been taken on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, the results of which were released a year ago, for example. The federal government said it is still consulting with stakeholders.

But there must be change—the status quo is not acceptable.

And the change needs to reach into the social fabric of Canada where COVID-19 impacts are striking not just along racial lines, but also along gender and economic ones.

In the last month, economic numbers have starkly illustrated how women are being disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

"At the core of this devastation is a simple fact: Women are bearing the brunt of the economic pain resulting from COVID-19," said Ontario's official opposition leader Andrea Horwath last month at a press conference. "Before this crisis, of all those struggling financially, relying on food banks or payday loans, 60 per cent were women. Now during the pandemic, women—especially racialized women—are disproportionately the ones on the frontlines at the most risk of contact with the virus."

In March, women aged 25 to 54 years, their prime working years, lost more than twice the jobs (298,500) than men in the same age group (127,600), according to Statistics Canada. Almost 50 per cent of this loss was amongst women working part-time, with many of those in low-paying jobs such as service or care work.

Women of all ages accounted for two-thirds (63 per cent) of total job losses in the country in March, despite making up less than half of the workforce.

About 1.2 million women saw at least half their hours cut in March.

This is not the pattern observed in previous recessions where it has been men who normally bear the brunt of the job losses in sectors such as manufacturing, construction and natural resources.

"This time around, we're really seeing, certainly in this initial wave of layoffs, that this is a 'she-cession' as it's being called," Katherine Scott, a senior economist and the director of gender equality and public policy work for the left-leaning Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives told CTV recently.

Scott went on to say her research (http://behindthenumbers.ca/2020/04/10/women-bearing-the-brunt-of-economic-losses-one-in-five-has-been-laid-off-or-had-hours-cut) found the employment gap between men and women is a key indicator of gender equality in the country.

"Many of these women leaving the labour force will be involved in childcare and home schooling," she said. "Others will be caring for relatives who are ill. Will women return to the labour market—and in what capacity? Or will this crisis end up turning back the clock on gender equality?"

The current situation has put women at greater risk of job loss, poverty, food insecurity, loss of housing and domestic violence.

And let's also remember that women make up 90 per cent of nurses in Canada, 75 per cent of respiratory therapists, and up to 90 per cent of Personal Support Workers (PSW) caring for seniors in long-term care homes and home care.

As Canada gets ready to reopen, it must confront the gender effects of the pandemic. For example, single mothers and families in general will not be able to return to the workplace without childcare and schools being operational.

Canadian moms make up 40 per cent of household income, so families without childcare options are going to have a problem—there will be no economic recovery without women going back to work.

And there is no escaping that, historically, it is the moms who are pushed to stay home.

Said federal Women and Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef: "Access to skilled labour was already a challenge before COVID and we cannot afford to lose women who choose [not] to work because of lack of available, affordable, high-quality child care. This will be fundamental to restarting our economy."