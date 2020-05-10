These are a few of the creatures that reside on the floor of the Howe Sound (VIDEO) 

With in-class learning still suspended for the time being, a school principal from Bowen Island was thinking about how he could help promote outdoor learning to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, Scott Slater approached Bob Turner, a longtime Bowen Island resident and recently retired geological scientist who's spent years advocating for the region's waters, in early April with an idea.

The result? Turner joined Slater and his twin brother Brad, for a spring snorkel that "turned out to be a very memorable and light-hearted shoreline explore," Turner wrote. Turner recorded the experience and edited it into a three-minute video that beautifully showcases the region's underwater life, from sea cucumbers to starfish and much more.

"The sun was bright, the ocean clear, and there was lots of marine life about," Turner added.

Check it out for yourself below: