Third reading for WMSC rezoning deferred 

THIRD READING for a Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) rezoning to construct a new staff housing building was deferred at the March 3 meeting, following opposition comments from nearby neighbours.

While no one spoke against the project at a public hearing on March 3, council received four pieces of correspondence in opposition, citing concerns over slope stability, runoff and groundwater issues, noise and dust mitigation during construction, loss of natural landscaping, impact on viewscapes, parking issues, congestion on Lake Placid Road, and the potential for a well-used walking trail near the property to be cut off.

The rezoning will come back to council for third reading at a later date.

The four-unit building (two three-bedroom and two two-bedroom units) is proposed to be constructed next to the existing WMSC club house at 2028 Rob Boyd Way, and will include common storage, laundry and parking.

While intended to house seasonal ski club staff first and foremost, it will also be able to house other employees as necessary.

Resort Municipality of Whistler staff is proposing a maximum rent of $1,200 per bedroom.

The rezoning would effectively remove the property from the existing Commercial Core Two zoning it shares with other Creekside Village properties and replace it with a new site specific zone (Leisure Recreation Eleven).

