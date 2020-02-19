This B.C. man is buying an outrageously expensive fridge with his lottery winnings 

How many times have you heard a lottery winner list off really boring things they're going to do with their winnings?

Not Curtis Wright.

He's got a really decadent dream for his winnings.

Wright plans on buying a luxury fridge after matching all ten numbers in the Lotto 6/49 February 15, 2020 drawto win the $1 million Guaranteed Prize.

"I have it all picked out, it's a $16,000 fridge that I've wanted for a while," said Wright, who bought the ticket at a Esso convenience store.

Wright also has a lot of money left over to fill that incredible fridge.

Wright says he plays the lottery at least once a month, but was motivated to purchase the winning ticket knowing the February 15, 2020 draw was the Lotto 6/49 SuperDrawwith a Guaranteed Prize of $1 million, plus ten Guaranteed Prizes of $100,000 in addition to the jackpot.

"I saw the ad for the Super Draw with the 'OMG' campaign on Saturday, a half hour before the draw," says Wright. "I went out and bought the ticket about ten or 15 minutes before the draw."

Aside from purchasing the luxury fridge, Wright is taking a conservative approach with his winnings with plans to put the rest away into his savings.

