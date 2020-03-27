March 27, 2020 News » Whistler

This local charity is providing meals to frontline medical workers 

Meal delivery is one 'small thing' we can do, says Whistler Health Care Foundation chair

PHOTO SUBMITTED - The Whistler Health Care Foundation has begun delivering meals to frontline health care workers as way to assist them during this difficult time.
  • The Whistler Health Care Foundation has begun delivering meals to frontline health care workers as way to assist them during this difficult time.

The Whistler Healthcare Foundation is helping frontline medical workers respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by delivering meals to the Whistler Health Care Centre.

The deliveries are a "small thing we can do right now to support them," said foundation chair Sandra Cameron. "[The medical workers] don't have to leave [the health care centre or worry about making [a meal] the night before."

Cameron said that the initiative came about after Dr. Fern von der Porten, who sits on the foundation's board, casually mentioned a challenge facing healthcare workers: that every time they want to leave, they have to undertake a cumbersome process designed to keep the area sterile.

"They have to put on a new set of scrubs and go through all the procedure of disinfecting themselves," explained Cameron.

Cameron said that board member Jennifer Black is leading the meals initiative, and that the foundation has received tremendous support from local Whistler businesses.

Samurai Sushi, Ingid's Village Cafe, La Cantina at the Upper Village Market have either donated meals or given a good rate on buying them, she said.

It's a vivid example of "the community coming together," said Cameron. "Apparently we had a call today where somebody wants to donate money to pay for the lunches ... Everybody wants to do something."

Cameron said that the foundation is following strict guidelines when it comes to delivering the meals, which must be prepared in a commercial kitchen. In other words, not just anybody can show up at the hospital and provide food, she explained.

But if you are looking to help out with the initiative, Cameron said the foundation is accepting donations via its website: whistlerhealthcarefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now.

(To ensure your donation is allocated directly to meals, email info@whistlerhealthcarefoundation.org.)

The foundation is also looking for a small number of volunteers to deliver meals. You can get ahold of them at the above email.

