Three more COVID-19-related deaths in Fraser Health region 

British Columbia has 18 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 2,507 cases, statement on B.C.’s COVID-19 response, latest updates, Minister of Health Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said May 22.

There are 310 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Some 2,042 people who tested positive have recovered.

There have been three further deaths in the Fraser Health region, for a total of 155 deaths in the province.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 41 people are hospitalized, eight of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

As of May 22, there have been

• 888 cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region;

• 1,236 in the Fraser Health region;

• 127 in the Island Health region;

• 194 in the Interior Health region; and

• 62 in the Northern Health region.

Nationally, according to Health Canada, there have been 81,765 cases and 6,180 deaths, most in Ontario and Quebec.

Dix and Henry said the discrepancy between new cases and total cases with the Interior Health and Island Health regions reported May are a data consolidation to reflect COVID-19 cases based on where people reside, even if they were not in that health authority region during their illness.

"Nine of the cases in Interior Health and one case in Island Health are people associated with the Kearl Lake outbreak in Alberta. They completed self-isolation in Alberta and have recovered."

Dix and Henry said there have been no new outbreaks at health care facilities, and the outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital has been declared over.

In total, 14 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care units have active outbreaks.

They said public health teams continue providing support for community outbreaks at the Mountain Institution and Mission Institution federal corrections facilities, at the Oppenheimer Group, facilities in the poultry sector and with those connected to the Kearl Lake plant in Alberta.

There have been 120 cases and one death at Mission Institution, according to Correctional Service Canada. The service lists no positive tests at Mountain Institution.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo