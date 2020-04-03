April 03, 2020 Sports » Features

Tilston named Alpine Canada men's head coach 

Armstrong set to take over at WMSC

Alpine Canada men's head coach Mark Tilston.
  • Photo courtesy of Alpine Canada
  • Alpine Canada men's head coach Mark Tilston.

Whistler Mountain Ski Club (WMSC) executive director Mark Tilston is leaving the club for Alpine Canada.

According to an April 3 release, Tilston will become the Alpine Canada men's head coach as of May 1.

"I am incredibly excited about this opportunity and am really looking forward to work with the team of world class athletes and coaches," Tilston said in a release. "I hope to bring my experience of World Cup skiing combined with my education in sports science to maximize the integration of all components that need to come together to create world class performances."

In an announcement on the WMSC website on April 2, Tilston said that marketing and sponsorship director Bob Armstrong was set to take over.

"I am delighted that I will be passing the 'keys' back to Bob Armstrong when I leave," Tilston wrote. "I know that together with the board the club is in very good hands particularly in these difficult times."

