Today, April 15, is the first national ‘Take out Day’ in Canada 

If food delivery or take out isn't on your list today, you might want to reconsider for Canada's first National Takeout Day.

Canadian restaurant owners and chefs will be kicking off the country's first "Takeout Day" on Wednesdays with a live nation-wide party today at 5 p.m.

The event will be hosted by Canada's Great Kitchen Party on Facebook and encourages Canadians to join them while enjoying food from their local restaurants.

Culinary leaders announced this new movement last week to help support the foodservice industry, which has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information on the variety show and music entertainment, visit CanadaTakeout.com

Check back with Pique online later today and read our Epicurious column to find out more about local take out.

To read the original story go here.