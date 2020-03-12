Tourism Pemberton requests major increase in funding from VOP 

Tourism Pemberton president Mark Mendonca made a business case for the organization at the March 10, Village of Pemberton (VOP) council meeting in which he asked for a significant increase in funding.

"As volunteers, we struggle with the investment the [Squamish-Lillooet Regional District] and the VOP have made in tourism, and its economic impact on our community over the last four-plus years," said Mendonca.

"We currently receive a combined $8,000 from [the SLRD and VOP] and we are seeking an additional $42,000—for a total of $50,000 each year for five years."

Mendonca said that if an investment is made, accommodation operators would be more amendable to Tourism Pemberton receiving funds via the Municipal Regional District Tax.

Commonly referred to as the "hotel tax," the MRDT is a tax of up to three per cent on the purchase of accommodation imposed in specific geographic areas of the province on behalf of municipalities, regional districts or eligible entities.

A majority of eligible accommodation providers would need to support the levy in order for Tourism Pemberton to gain access to it.

"With the activation of the MRDT, it is our estimate that the two-per-cent room tax will add another $90,000 to the $50,000, for a total $140,000 in operating funds," said Mendonca.

VOP Mayor Mike Richman said that while the municipality recognizes the importance of tourism to the economy, the funding would be onerous to the taxpayer.

To raise $42,000, the municipality would have to raise the tax rate for the upcoming budget by three per cent, he noted.

"Having said that, there are still some funds in the [Pemberton District Initiative Fund]," said Richman, speaking of the joint fund between the VOP and SLRD that Tourism Pemberton draws from.

A recent Tourism Pemberton-commissioned report found that tourism in Pemberton and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) Area C generated $31.2 million in domestic output in 2018, with $21.2 million staying within the region.

DOWNTOWN ENHANCEMENT PROJECT CONTINGENCY BORROWING

VOP council also considered several options to pay down contingency costs associated with last year's downtown enhancement project.

VOP staff has determined the final amount that will need to be secured by borrowing or alternative options is $602,880.87.

This includes $100,000 for paving the downtown barn parking lot and nearly $100,000 related "contaminated soils" that were identified during the project, as well as money related to engineering oversight of the project, which ended up costing $6,797,720 while benefitting from a $5.3-million federal government gas tax grant.

Staff suggested three possible options for paying off the debt, including allocating all of the funding from the VOP's road reserves—a move that would have forced the muni to defer the Pemberton Farm Road East Project.

In the end, council chose to move forward with the option staff recommended: Proceed with short-term financing totalling $300,000 over a five-year term and allocate an additional $302,881 from the VOP's road reserves fund.

Councillor Ted Craddock supported the option, saying that it made fiscal sense.

"The taxpayer has been paying their money so that we would have reserves to pay for this type of thing," he said.

COVID-19 UPDATE

VOP council also received an instructive document from the Office of the Provincial Health Officer regarding COVID-19.

The document was sent along to the VOP by Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), the health authority for the region. It calls on local governments and First Nations to prepare for the spread of the virus.

"Given that it takes time to implement preparedness strategies, local governments and Indigenous Communities are encouraged to plan for the scenario of significant community spread of COVID-19," it stated.

In discussing the letter, the VOP's chief administrative officer, Nikki Gilmore, and Richman said that VCH had instructed that it would coordinate a response if one is required.

"VCH basically said this is all [their] jurisdiction," and that they will let the municipality know "what steps need to be taken if and when they need to be taken," said Richman.

Councillor Amica Anotnelli added that it would be good to see more hand sanitizer stations in VOP facilities.

MOUNTIN BIKE GUIDING COMPANY TRAIL-USE APPLICATION

Council also provided input on a Crown land referral from Big Mountain Bike Adventures Ltd., a Sea to Sky company that is seeking to offer mountain bike adventure tours on Pemberton's acclaimed trails network.

The applicant is seeking to provide guided mountain biking tours for up to six people per day during the biking season, and has received the support of both the Pemberton Valley Trails Association (PVTA) and Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association (PORCA), according to the staff report.

The tenure proposed was for a 30-year term.

While generally supportive of the application, council raised concern about the long-term impact on the trail network, given that the number of riders could adversely affect the trails.

"I'm concerned about overuse of the trails and how the trail use will evolve over time, and how permission given today might not make sense in five years time," said Antonelli.

Council therefore passed a motion to support the application, but recommended that a three-year tenure be granted in order to review impacts on the trails.