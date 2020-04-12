April 12, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Tree falls across Sea to Sky highway, blocks lane [PHOTOS] 

Motorists warned to expect delays

By
A downed tree tumbled onto Highway 99, just south of Lions Bay on Sunday afternoon.
  • Photo courtesy of Ed and Natasha Tatton
  • A downed tree tumbled onto Highway 99, just south of Lions Bay on Sunday afternoon.

As provincial health officers continue to remind British Columbians that this Easter long weekend is not the time to travel - even to second properties in nearby communities - it appears Mother Nature might have tried to lend a hand in getting that message across.

A tree fell across Highway 99 just south of Lions Bay Sunday afternoon, taking out part of the median while blocking one southbound land and leaving the other lane partially blocked. According to DriveBC, crews were on scene but motorists were warned to expect significant delays as of 4 p.m.

PHOTO COURTESY OF ED AND NATASHA TATTON
  • Photo courtesy of Ed and Natasha Tatton

Whistlerites Ed and Natasha Tatton, owners of Creekside bakery and coffee shop BReD, explained in an email that they were on their way to Vancouver to pick up supplies for the business' online store when "a tree tumbled down the cliff and landed in the highway" right in front of them.

"At first, we thought the tree had hit a car because it look like a smoke cloud, but then we realized it was just dust," Natasha wrote. "Luckily, nobody was hurt! Maybe it was mother nature telling everyone to stay home!"

PHOTO COURTESY OF ED AND NATASHA TATTON
  • Photo courtesy of Ed and Natasha Tatton

PHOTO COURTESY OF ED AND NATASHA TATTON
  • Photo courtesy of Ed and Natasha Tatton

