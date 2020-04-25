April 25, 2020 News » Regional

Trudeau issues 'call-to-arms' to students after $9b package: 'We need your help, too' 

By
click to enlarge istock-univeristy-students.jpg

In a move to show Canadians the potential benefits of the $9 billion package for students having a difficulty finding summer jobs, prime minister Justin Trudeau issues a call-to-arms to those youth on Saturday, urging them to seek work in sectors strained by COVID-19 this summer.

The statement comes after the April 22 funding announcement, which in part supports about $1,250 in monthly benefits per person from May to August for students who graduated stretching back to 2019. Trudeau said Saturday that it’s now time for these students to step up and look to fill jobs in areas like medical and senior care - as well as in sectors like agriculture.

“We need your help, too,” Trudeau said to Canada’s youth in his daily press conference. “This is a moment in our country’s history that we will look back on and ask each of ourselves what we did for our community … What did we do to serve our country, to help the world?

“And as you look at what you can do this summer, please remember there are seniors who need your help,” he continued. “There are frontline workers - including in our medical professions - who could use a helping hand. There are agricultural farmers and producers who’d love to see you step up to help feed Canadians.”

The struggles of all three sectors mentioned have been well publicized, but the situation in senior care homes is especially dire. Both Quebec premier Francois Legault and Ontario premier Doug Ford have asked Ottawa for more direct intervention—such as Quebec’s April 23 request for 1,000 military personnel to help out.

Trudeau has announced sending some support to these provinces, but added he will not interfere in an area where the jurisdiction is clearly provincial. He added that—while Ottawa is looking at further support, including sending in more military—that it “can’t be more than a short-term answer.”

“Canadians are asking themselves hard questions,” Trudeau said. “We have to answer those questions. We have to find better answers than the ones we have now… The situation in our long-term care facilities in different parts of this country is absolutely unacceptable.”

