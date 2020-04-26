Trudeau thanks lab professionals during National Medical Laboratory Week 

From the pots and pans to the sirens that echo through the streets every evening, this week is dedicated to thanking medical laboratory professionals working behind-the-scenes during COVID-19.

Prime Minister, Justine Trudeau, expresses his gratitude to medical lab professionals for their work during National Medical Laboratory Week, which runs from April 26 to May 2.

"During this difficult time, their work is more important than ever. Laboratory professionals across Canada have been working day and night to process COVID-19 tests, while finding innovative ways to speed up the process," said Trudeau in a statement, adding that they are "core members" of Canada's healthcare team.

"Working together with health care professionals, they play a key role in helping to identify cases of COVID-19 so we can stop its spread."

Trudeau added that Canadians are encouraged to "thank the many laboratory professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19" and for their dedication in "helping to keep our loved ones, our healthcare professionals and our communities safe."

The week, as the name suggests, is committed to promoting awareness and understanding of the roles of medical lab professionals in the Canadian healthcare system and has been ongoing since 1985.

