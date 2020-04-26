April 26, 2020 News » Regional

Trudeau thanks lab professionals during National Medical Laboratory Week 

By
click to enlarge Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: Government of Canada video screenshot
  • Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: Government of Canada video screenshot

From the pots and pans to the sirens that echo through the streets every evening, this week is dedicated to thanking medical laboratory professionals working behind-the-scenes during COVID-19.

Prime Minister, Justine Trudeau, expresses his gratitude to medical lab professionals for their work during National Medical Laboratory Week, which runs from April 26 to May 2.

"During this difficult time, their work is more important than ever. Laboratory professionals across Canada have been working day and night to process COVID-19 tests, while finding innovative ways to speed up the process," said Trudeau in a statement, adding that they are "core members" of Canada's healthcare team.

"Working together with health care professionals, they play a key role in helping to identify cases of COVID-19 so we can stop its spread."

Trudeau added that Canadians are encouraged to "thank the many laboratory professionals on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19" and for their dedication in "helping to keep our loved ones, our healthcare professionals and our communities safe."

The week, as the name suggests, is committed to promoting awareness and understanding of the roles of medical lab professionals in the Canadian healthcare system and has been ongoing since 1985.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Valerie Leung / Richmond News

Features & Images

April 24, 2020

Educating during a pandemic

Educating during a pandemic

Experts say there's valuable opportunity for unstructured learning during self-isolation More.

Sports

April 25, 2020

Axemen looking to get more involved in the Sea to Sky community

Axemen looking to get more involved in the Sea to Sky community

Rugby club held successful fundraiser before pandemic More.

Opinion

April 23, 2020

Creativity in the time of COVID-19

Creativity in the time of COVID-19

More.

A&E

April 25, 2020

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

More.

Food & Drink

April 22, 2020

Take this Earth as a whole

Take this Earth as a whole

Please...take it, and look after it! More.

Events

Fridays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Friday Night All Love No Club

Friday Night All Love No Club

@ The Keg
Shake off your work week by grooving to deep cuts featuring classics and future gems... More.

Features & Images

April 26, 2020

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 24, 2020

Civic-minded actions will help shape Whistler's future

Civic-minded actions will help shape Whistler's future

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation