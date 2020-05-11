Tull Family Foundation commits $100,000 to support  the community of Whistler during COVID-19 

The Whistler Health Care and Whistler Blackcomb foundations have received $100,000 from The Tull Family Foundation to support the community of Whistler during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Whistler Health Care Foundation will be using the funds to purchase a new ventilator for the Whistler Health Care Centre.

"We would like to say a thank you to the Tull Family Foundation for their very generous donation of $50,000," said Sandra Cameron, Chair of the Whistler Health Care Foundation in a release.

"The funds received will cover a large portion of the funds required to purchase a new ventilator for the Whistler Health Care Centre."

The ventilator will replace the existing 20-year-old machine, which is a critical piece of equipment needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The ventilator is needed now and in the years to come as part of the plans for an upgraded trauma room," said Cameron. "Ventilators are important for the support of critical-care patients needing respiratory assistance for a variety of causes including trauma and other medical conditions."

The Whistler Blackcomb Foundation (WBF) will also receive $50,000, and will be using the funding to continue to support the most urgent needs of the community through the WBF COVID-19 Emergency Fund, said Mei Madden, Executive Director of the WBF.

"We were humbled to receive the news about the incredible generosity of the Tull Family," she said. "The needs of our local communities continue to be on an upward trajectory."

The Tull Family Foundation was started by Alba and Thomas Tull, and philanthropically supports education, life science research and conservation service sectors.

"The Whistler Blackcomb Foundation and the Whistler Health Care Foundation are [both] incredibly important to us and crucial during this unprecedented time," said Alba and Thomas Tull in a release.

"We are grateful for the work they are doing to prioritize the care of the Whistler community now and always, a place that is our home away from home and holds so many memories dear to our family."