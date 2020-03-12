Two coronavirus cases confirmed at West Vancouver care home 

A second long-term care home on the North Shore has confirmed two cases of novel coronavirus at its facility.

A resident at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and is receiving treatment, according to a statement issued Thursday by Dr. Rhonda Collins, medical health officer for Revera, the company that operates the care home.

A worker at the care home also tested positive for the virus, through a screening process, and is now at home in isolation, according to the company statement.

Provincial health officials had no immediate comment on the latest care home outbreak, but were expected to give an update later this afternoon.

Collins said in the statement an "active screening" process has been in place at all Revera long-term care homes and retirement residences since the weekend. That involves every person who enters the care homes being asked about potential symptoms and travel history to affected countries.

Ten coronavirus cases have previously been linked to North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre.

This article originally appeared here.