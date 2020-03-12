March 12, 2020 News » Regional

Two coronavirus cases confirmed at West Vancouver care home 

Resident and worker at Hollyburn House test positive for COVID-19

By
click to enlarge Two coronavirus cases, one resident and one worker, have been confirmed at Hollyburn House care centre in West Vancouver. photo reveraliving.com
  • Two coronavirus cases, one resident and one worker, have been confirmed at Hollyburn House care centre in West Vancouver. photo reveraliving.com

A second long-term care home on the North Shore has confirmed two cases of novel coronavirus at its facility.

A resident at Hollyburn House in West Vancouver has tested positive for COVID-19, has been isolated and is receiving treatment, according to a statement issued Thursday by Dr. Rhonda Collins, medical health officer for Revera, the company that operates the care home.

A worker at the care home also tested positive for the virus, through a screening process, and is now at home in isolation, according to the company statement.

Provincial health officials had no immediate comment on the latest care home outbreak, but were expected to give an update later this afternoon.

Collins said in the statement an "active screening" process has been in place at all Revera long-term care homes and retirement residences since the weekend. That involves every person who enters the care homes being asked about potential symptoms and travel history to affected countries.

Ten coronavirus cases have previously been linked to North Vancouver's Lynn Valley Care Centre.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Jane Seyd / North Shore News

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

Inside an Airbnb bait-and-switch

On bylaw's radar for years, Whistler property was at centre of alleged rental scam More.

Sports

March 12, 2020

Breaking News

O2E Brands Whistler Cup cancelled

O2E Brands Whistler Cup cancelled

Organizers turning attention to bringing the event back in 2021 More.

Opinion

March 12, 2020

164 years until gender parity

164 years until gender parity

More.

A&E

March 12, 2020

Burgeoning local photographers win AMA challenge

Burgeoning local photographers win AMA challenge

Arts news: Art for Avalanche Canada returns; Creative Catalyst Project seeks Talent; macramé workshop set More.

Food & Drink

March 6, 2020

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Tired of that same old staff meal you've eaten a thousand times? Whistler Food Swap can help

Facebook group connects local workers to trade staff meals More.

Events

Thu., March 12, 12-1 p.m.

Meet Sumi, the Paralympic Mascot

Meet Sumi, the Paralympic Mascot

@ Whistler Public Library
Kick off the 2010 Paralympic Anniversary! We’ll be serving cake and Sumi’s favourite hot chocolate... More.

Features & Images

March 8, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

A Cyclist's Shangri-La and Photographer's Dream—Pueblos Blancos More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 6, 2020

Let the Games (re) begin

Let the Games (re) begin

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation