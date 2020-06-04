Two COVID-19 clusters identified in families 

There have been no deaths from the COVID-19 virus or the last few days, but two clusters have been identified, as the result of "large" family connections.

There has also been one new outbreak in a long-term care home -- the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. Infections in long-term care homes were down to just four, but are now up to five.

Through surveillance and testing, public health has identified a cluster of infections within two large families, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said in a press release today, June 10.

"This tells us that our public health teams are quickly identifying new cases," she said. "It also tells us that while our overall provincial cases may be low, COVID-19 is active and spreading in our communities.

"When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases. This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward."

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday June 10, with numbers from June 9 in brackets:

New cases: 12 (9)

Total: 2,680 (2,669)

Recovered: 2,328 (2,319)

Active cases: 185 (183)

Hospitalized: 12 (16)

Intensive care: 4 (4)

Deaths: 167 (167)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 911

Fraser Health:1,378

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 195

Northern Health: 66