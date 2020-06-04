June 10, 2020 News » Regional

Two COVID-19 clusters identified in families 

No new deaths, but clusters of virus infection identified within large families

By
click to enlarge Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. | BC Government. PHOTO: BC GOVERNMENT
  • Provincial health officer Bonnie Henry. | BC Government. PHOTO: BC GOVERNMENT

There have been no deaths from the COVID-19 virus or the last few days, but two clusters have been identified, as the result of "large" family connections.

There has also been one new outbreak in a long-term care home -- the Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. Infections in long-term care homes were down to just four, but are now up to five.

Through surveillance and testing, public health has identified a cluster of infections within two large families, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said in a press release today, June 10.

"This tells us that our public health teams are quickly identifying new cases," she said. "It also tells us that while our overall provincial cases may be low, COVID-19 is active and spreading in our communities.

"When you bring households together, regardless of how many people that may include, everyone brings their own risk with them and the potential for spreading COVID-19 increases. This is why fewer faces and bigger spaces needs to continue to be our guidepost for how we move forward."

Here are today's COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday June 10, with numbers from June 9 in brackets:

New cases: 12 (9)

Total: 2,680 (2,669)

Recovered: 2,328 (2,319)

Active cases: 185 (183)

Hospitalized: 12 (16)

Intensive care: 4 (4)

Deaths: 167 (167)

Confirmed cases by region:

Vancouver Coastal Health: 911

Fraser Health:1,378

Island Health: 130

Interior Health: 195

Northern Health: 66

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Nelson Bennett / Business in Vancouver

Features & Images

June 9, 2020

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

'COVID is temporary; climate change is inevitable'

Whistler's environmental advocates find opportunity in crisis More.

Sports

June 9, 2020

Becoming the best Canadian female boulderer

Becoming the best Canadian female boulderer

Film documents Squamish ascent that made Allison Vest become the first Canadian woman to top V13 More.

Opinion

June 10, 2020

OPINION: COVID-19 modelling shows how it got here and where it's going

OPINION: COVID-19 modelling shows how it got here and where it's going

Contact tracing shows an average person had regular contact with about 11 people in our social bubble before health restrictions were enacted, that now seems to be down to around four More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

June 9, 2020

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

A virtual AGM: A first for the Whistler Museum

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation