Two more COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. seniors' homes have ended 

B.C. is down to having six active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' long-term care facilities thanks to the provincial government on June 3 declaring that two outbreaks at those homes are over.

Abbotsford's Cottage-Worthington Pavilion and Mission's The Cedars no longer have outbreaks because they have not had new cases in 28 days, or two incubation periods, said B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

Health officials have identified 22 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. in the past 24 hours, making a total of 2,623 cases since cases were first identified in the province in late January.

One new death has been recorded since yesterday's update.

Of all of those who have been infected, 166 have died, 214 are battling illness and 2,243 have recovered.

The breakdown of all COVID-19 infections by health region is:

• 905 in Vancouver Coastal Health;

• 1,332 in Fraser Health;

• 127 in Island Health;

• 195 in Interior Health; and

• 64 in Northern Health.

