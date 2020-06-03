June 03, 2020 News » Regional

Two more COVID-19 outbreaks at B.C. seniors' homes have ended 

Abbotsford's Cottage-Worthington Pavilion and Mission's The Cedars have not had new cases in 28 days

By
click to enlarge Photo: Government of B.C.
  • Photo: Government of B.C.

B.C. is down to having six active COVID-19 outbreaks at seniors' long-term care facilities thanks to the provincial government on June 3 declaring that two outbreaks at those homes are over.

Abbotsford's Cottage-Worthington Pavilion and Mission's The Cedars no longer have outbreaks because they have not had new cases in 28 days, or two incubation periods, said B.C. provincial health officer Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement.

Health officials have identified 22 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. in the past 24 hours, making a total of 2,623 cases since cases were first identified in the province in late January.

One new death has been recorded since yesterday's update.

Of all of those who have been infected, 166 have died, 214 are battling illness and 2,243 have recovered.

The breakdown of all COVID-19 infections by health region is:

• 905 in Vancouver Coastal Health;

• 1,332 in Fraser Health;

• 127 in Island Health;

• 195 in Interior Health; and

• 64 in Northern Health.

gkorstrom@biv.com

@GlenKorstrom

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Glen Korstrom/Glacier Syndicated

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Dirt Designations: Part 2

Dirt Designations: Part 2

MORE stories behind the names of Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 30, 2020

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Miki's Magic trail honours Squamish's Mikayla Martin

Blue bike trail captures ski-cross racer's personality More.

Opinion

May 30, 2020

Missin' Whismas

Missin' Whismas

More.

A&E

May 30, 2020

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

Guns, drugs and Quarantino 10

More.

Food & Drink

May 29, 2020

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

The SLCC invites Whistler to 'Bring Home the Bannock' through new takeout, delivery service

Initiative aimed at raising local awareness of museum's Indigenous-inspired cuisine More.

Features & Images

May 31, 2020

Bacuit Bay

Bacuit Bay

Adventures on tropical reefs, sandy beaches all by sea kayak More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation