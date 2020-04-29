April 29, 2020 News » Regional

Two more poultry plants in B.C. report workers who have COVID-19 

By
click to enlarge United Poultry is pictured in Vancouver's downtown eastside, Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
  • United Poultry is pictured in Vancouver's downtown eastside, Thursday, April 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Two more poultry processing plants in British Columbia say they have workers who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sofina Foods Inc. in Port Coquitlam and Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry in Chilliwack say each of their facilities has one worker who has tested positive.

Sofina Foods says in a statement its employee lives with relatives who work at another plant that was recently closed after several workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The company, which employees over 400 workers, says the plant remains fully operational, and that disinfection protocols and physical distancing measures are in place.

Fraser Valley Specialty says its employee had been off the job since Friday with mild flu symptoms and tested positive on Tuesday.

Two other poultry operations in Metro Vancouver were ordered closed by health officials this month when workers at the plants tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 80 COVID-19 cases had been linked to the two poultry facilities, with 46 at Superior Poultry Processors Ltd. in Coquitlam and 34 at United Poultry Co. Ltd. in Vancouver.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has said there is no indication food is a source of transmission of the virus.

Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry, which produces organic and specialty chicken, duck, squab and free-run geese, says in a statement that similar businesses have not been required to recall products after COVID-19 outbreaks.

Its office and farm store remain open, but the company says its plant was closed on Wednesday while it meets with officials to determine what happens next.

Sofina plant manager Kuljeet Chahal said the company was prepared and acted quickly to assess the risks.

"Combined with the fact that the employee wore protective personal equipment at all times, we are confident that we had the right measures in place to help mitigate risks to other employees," Chahal said in the company's statement.

The province has reported 2,053 cases of the new coronavirus, with 1,231 people recovered. There have been 105 deaths from COVID-19 in B.C.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2020

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Canadian Press

Features & Images

April 24, 2020

Educating during a pandemic

Educating during a pandemic

Experts say there's valuable opportunity for unstructured learning during self-isolation More.

Sports

April 28, 2020

Enduro World Series announces Whistler cancellation

Enduro World Series announces Whistler cancellation

Two other 2020 contests cancelled outright More.

Opinion

April 26, 2020

Chasing a dream

Chasing a dream

More.

A&E

April 25, 2020

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

Beastie Boys live and Quarantino 5

More.

Food & Drink

April 22, 2020

Take this Earth as a whole

Take this Earth as a whole

Please...take it, and look after it! More.

Events

Wednesdays, 8 p.m.

Industry Night

Industry Night

@ Buffalo Bills
Join us for a pool game, and wing eating competition starting at 8 p.m., where... More.

Features & Images

April 26, 2020

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

Coasting the Calamanian Islands

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 27, 2020

Sports as a COVID measuring stick

Sports as a COVID measuring stick

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation