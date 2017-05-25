Two music festivals offer to take Pemby Music Fest tickets 

The Tall Tree Festival on Vancouver Island and the WayHome Music and Arts Festival in Ontario are offering a ticket exchange for Pemberton Music Festival ticket holders left in the lurch by its collapse.

The Tall Tree Music Festival takes place in Port Renfrew from June 23 to 26, and is headlined by Beats Antique, Tokyo Police Club and Shapeshifter NZ. Up to 250 tickets will be offered.

"As far as size is concerned, Tall Tree operates on a much smaller scale than Pemberton," said festival spokesperson Emmalee Brunt in a release.

"Our offer of 250 tickets is substantial for us, but we believe strongly that this is the right move, especially when we put ourselves in the shoes of Pemberton Pass Holders, as we're avid festival goers ourselves."

The release added this exchange was for general admission to the festival and did not cover camping.

For more information on the ticket exchange and conditions, visit www.talltreemusicfestival.com.

Meanwhile, the WayHome Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont., has offered free admission to ticket holders from both Pemby Fest and the disastrous Fyre Festival in the Bahamas.

The festival is set to honour tickets from Pemberton with free general admission, full-weekend tickets. The offer is open until June 30.

Headlining WayHome is Imagine Dragons, Frank Ocean and Flume.

For more information, visit www.wayhome.com.

Empty Bowls Lunch returns

The Empty Bowls fundraising lunch, with beautifully crafted ceramic bowls made by the Whistler Pottery Club, returns to the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre (SLCC) on Friday, May 26 at noon.

The fundraiser sells the bowls filled with soup for $35, with all proceeds going to the Whistler Food Bank.

Pottery club members have made over 100 bowls for the day, with six different soups being supplied by volunteering Whistler restaurants.

Bannock will be supplied by the SLCC.

There is also a silent auction.

For more information and to buy tickets, look for "Empty Bowls: A Food Bank Fundraiser" on Facebook.

Whistler Writers Fest launches Sea to sky writing contest

The Whistler Writers Festival has launched the first Sea to Sky Discovery Writing Contest.

The literary competition is open to anyone living in the region from Lions Bay to Lillooet, and covers poetry, creative non-fiction, fiction and the spoken word.

Writing entries should be no more than 450 words or 150 seconds if spoken, and are meant to develop a deeper understanding about the people, places and events that shape Sea to Sky communities.

The contest has three categories: Open, Indigenous and Youth (up to 18 years).

Winners will receive $150.

One writer from each category will be chosen to read at Sea to Sky Discovery: A Storytelling Celebration of Canada's 150th Anniversary. The event takes place at the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre on June 30 at 7 p.m.

The event will also feature readings by authors Paul Watson, Bev Sellars, Susan Juby and Joan Haggerty.

Entries can be submitted until the deadline at midnight on June 15 to www.whistlerwritersfest.com. There is no entry fee.

Spaces available in some Writers Adventure camp workshops

There are still spots available in some of the afternoon workshop sessions at the Writers Adventure Camp at the Point Artist-Run Centre.

This includes the session on Artisanal Self-Publishing with special guest, award-winning editor Shelley Youngblut from Calgary ( on Thursday, June 1, at 2 p.m.), and Digital Storytelling with Electronic Arts guru Matt Turner (on Friday, June 2, at 1 p.m.).

Workshops are $95 each (ages 18 and under $50).

For more information and to register, visit www.writersadventurecamp.ca.