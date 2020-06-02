Two new COVID-19 outbreaks in B.C. offices 

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been discovered in the past 24 hours at Abbotsford's New World Technologies and Delta''s Maersk Distribution Canada, B.C.'s provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said June 2.

She described both of these outbreaks as being in offices.

The new outbreaks come on what was otherwise a relatively good day, given that there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours, and a spate of outbreaks at seniors' homes and at an acute-care ward at Abbotsford Regional Hospital are newly declared over.

Henry said that outbreaks are declared over at North Vancouver's Amica Edgemont Village, Vancouver's Royal Arch Masonic Home, Maple Ridge's Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, and Chilliwack's Eden Care Centre. That means that no new cases have been discovered at those facilities in the past 28 days, or two incubation periods.

This leaves eight active outbreaks at seniors' care facilities, all of which are long-term care residences. Two of those homes are in Vancouver Coastal Health, while two are in the Fraser Health region. No new cases of COVID-19 have been discovered at any of those homes in the past 24 hours.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said that while the good news on fewer seniors'-home outbreaks and no new deaths is promising, the new outbreaks at businesses show that COVID-19 is alive and well in B.C. and "requires vigilance."

B.C. recorded four new cases in the past 24 hours of the virus that has caused a global pandemic, and a total of 2,601 cases.

The breakdown of all COVID-19 infections by health region is:

• 904 in Vancouver Coastal Health;

• 1,311 in Fraser Health;

• 127 in Island Health;

• 195 in Interior Health; and

• 64 in Northern Health.

Of all of those who have been infected, 165 have died, 207 are battling illness and 2,229 have recovered.

Most of the 207 people with active illnesses are self-isolating at home, although 31 of them are in hospital, with eight of those in intensive care units.

