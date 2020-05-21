May 24, 2020 News » Regional

Two-year-old boy struck by a vehicle in Squamish Saturday 

Child suffered soft tissue injuries; released from hospital

By
click to enlarge Intersection where boy was struck by vehicle Saturday afternoon. Photo: COURTESY SQUAMISH RCMP
  • Intersection where boy was struck by vehicle Saturday afternoon. Photo: COURTESY SQUAMISH RCMP

A toddler suffered minor injuries when a vehicle struck him on Saturday afternoon in the Garibaldi Highlands, according to a police news release.

The child was riding his bike into the intersection at The Boulevard and Highlands Way North at about 2:30 p.m. when he was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

BC Ambulance and Squamish Fire Services called in the Squamish RCMP.

The two year old suffered soft tissue injuries and was taken to hospital. He was later released, police say.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative, according to Squamish RCMP.

Officers continue to interview witnesses. If you saw the incident and haven't spoken to police yet, they ask that you call the Squamish RCMP at 604-892-6100.

Highlands Way North has been the focus of neighbourhood and District of Squamish and council attention. Most recently, on May 12, staff presented traffic calming options for the area to council.

About 1,900 vehicles drive up and down Highlands Way North each day, according to the District.

This article originally appeared here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by The Chief staff / Squamish Chief

Features & Images

May 23, 2020

Dirt Designations

Dirt Designations

Part 1: The stories behind Whistler's mountain bike trails More.

Sports

May 22, 2020

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Whistler triathlete set to climb for fundraiser

Karsten Madsen will bike the equivalent of Mount Everest's height on Saturday More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 23, 2020

Struck while still stuck

Struck while still stuck

Tasty tidbits gleaned in these interesting times More.

Features & Images

May 24, 2020

Awesome Andalusia:

Awesome Andalusia:

Sipping sherry in a triangle and watching the horses dance More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation