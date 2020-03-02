March 02, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Up to nine snowmobilers have not returned from weekend backcountry trip near Brandywine, says Whistler police 

RCMP says search for sledders will begin as soon as visibility improves

By
click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM - Three separate groups of sledders are currently unaccounted for after a weekend backcountry trip near Brandywine.
  • shutterstock.com
  • Three separate groups of sledders are currently unaccounted for after a weekend backcountry trip near Brandywine.

Rapidly changing weather conditions near Brandywine Mountain could be a factor for a number of unaccounted snowmobilers that have yet to return from a backcountry trip, police said in a release.

Whistler RCMP was first notified Sunday night, March 1 that several snowmobilers had not returned home or made contact with family and friends as planned. Investigators eventually confirmed that the overdue snowmobilers’ vehicles were still parked at a nearby lot.

Weather conditions near Brandywine “quickly changed to zero visibility” on Sunday afternoon, police said, which “appears to have affected the ability for the sledders to return to their vehicles,” according to the release.

Police believe that nine snowmobilers belonging to three separate groups are currently unaccounted for. Friends and family of the sledders told Mounties that the groups are “knowledgeable and prepared to spend time in the backcountry if required.”

One of the groups is equipped with satellite tracking, which has shown that they are trying to make their way out of the area, police noted.

The RCMP is in contact with Whistler Search and Rescue, and the search will begin “as soon as visibility improves,” the release went on.

Check back with Pique for more on this developing story.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Whistler RCMP

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

'Ask Me! I'm a Local' and the 2010 Games

More.

Sports

February 28, 2020

Bears hosting Final 4

Bears hosting Final 4

Local squad in action Saturday through Tuesday More.

Opinion

March 1, 2020

How to get more people &#10;onto transit

How to get more people onto transit

More.

A&E

February 29, 2020

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Telus Winter Classic heads to the future

Arts news: learn to make a skirt; submit cover art for Arts Scene More.

Food & Drink

March 1, 2020

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Ottawa banking on food to grow appetite for Indigenous tourism

Former Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre head says hunting, fishing regulations should be loosened to accommodate authentic culinary experiences More.

Events

Wednesdays, 9 p.m.

Jam Night

Jam Night

@ Black's Pub & Restaurant
Jam Night with Kostaman and friends every Wednesday night from 9 pm.... More.

Features & Images

February 29, 2020

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

Pha Nga Bay Panoramic

More.

Music

February 27, 2020

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Dan Vogl isn't living to work

Fresh from Melbourne, the singer-songwriter has quickly gained attention in the resort More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 28, 2020

Reading while you watch

Reading while you watch

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation