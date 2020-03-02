Up to nine snowmobilers have not returned from weekend backcountry trip near Brandywine, says Whistler police 

Rapidly changing weather conditions near Brandywine Mountain could be a factor for a number of unaccounted snowmobilers that have yet to return from a backcountry trip, police said in a release.

Whistler RCMP was first notified Sunday night, March 1 that several snowmobilers had not returned home or made contact with family and friends as planned. Investigators eventually confirmed that the overdue snowmobilers’ vehicles were still parked at a nearby lot.

Weather conditions near Brandywine “quickly changed to zero visibility” on Sunday afternoon, police said, which “appears to have affected the ability for the sledders to return to their vehicles,” according to the release.

Police believe that nine snowmobilers belonging to three separate groups are currently unaccounted for. Friends and family of the sledders told Mounties that the groups are “knowledgeable and prepared to spend time in the backcountry if required.”

One of the groups is equipped with satellite tracking, which has shown that they are trying to make their way out of the area, police noted.

The RCMP is in contact with Whistler Search and Rescue, and the search will begin “as soon as visibility improves,” the release went on.

Check back with Pique for more on this developing story.