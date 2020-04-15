UPDATED: Sweeping evacuations as Squamish Valley burns out of control 

An out-of-control slash fire that started in the Squamish Valley has quickly spread, prompting a series of sweeping evacuations in the area.

With constant warning updates streaming in, anyone that's in the area could be forced to leave at a moment's notice.

Officers are saying there is a short window of time for people to drive out of Butterfly Lake, and it’s time for people to leave.

Cell service is down, but crews are in the area and police are asking if anyone has a satellite phone.

RCMP say they've created a staging area for the west side of the fire at 14953 Squamish Valley Road. This area will change as the fire progresses, and updates will be given.

For those on the southeastern side of the fire, the Executive Inn and Suites in Squamish of Tantalus Road, is being used at the gathering point.The latest notice asked people on Paradise Valley Road to be on standby for evacuation. Everyone should be packed and ready to leave at a moment's notice. Officers will be arriving shortly.

Previously, officers called for evacuations from the Squamish Valley Road area, Butterfly Lake as well as from Levette Lake and Evans Lake areas.

The flames have been moving in toward Levette and Evans lakes, over the mountain, police say.

Police have been quick to get to these areas, RCMP say.

Officers also put Cheekeye Reserve community members on evacuation notice. They say that anyone in the Squamish Valley area should be prepared to be evacuated or be put on notice.Crews are scrambling to evacuate a campground and six homes, said Donna MacPherson, a fire information officer with BC Wildfire Service.

It also threatening BC Hydro infrastructure, she said.

The fire, which is 15 hectares in size, is 15 kilometres northwest of Brackendale. It has cut off access to the town via Squamish Valley Road.

These flames are also being fanned by a 15-kilometre-per-hour wind, she added.

MacPherson said the blaze is being characterized as an "aggressive fire" and is suspected to be human-caused.

No firm numbers for crews have been established, as that is changing by the moment, she said, but helicopters are en route.

As of 6 p.m., smoke from the fire is blanketing much of Squamish, and the blaze comes at a time when officials have already enacted fire bans in selected areas due to fears that smoke could make people more susceptible to COVID-19.

The blaze rages on just one day before a provincial burn ban goes into effect.

As of noon April 16, the province is banning most burning activities throughout B.C.

This ban would put a halt to Category 2 open fires; Category 3 open fires; resource management open fires; the use of fireworks; the use of sky lanterns; and the use of burn barrels or burn cages of any size or description, except when used for a campfire.

All public and private land in B.C. will be subject to these regulations unless specified otherwise. A municipal bylaw could be an example of this.

Unfortunately, this situation is not unfamiliar to locals.

On April 1, 2019, a fire sparked at the 17.5-mile mark of Squamish Valley Road.

A homeowner's slash fire burned out of control, swallowing 68 hectares a day after it was sparked.

It came within 100 feet of a home, but was beaten back by sprinklers.

It took more than a month for the fire to officially be called out.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

