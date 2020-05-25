May 25, 2020 News » Regional

Upper Squamish Valley fire approaches 1.5-month mark 

Authorities still won't call the blaze out

The burned area on the slope in the Upper Squamish Valley as seen this weekend.
  • Photo: STEVEN CHUA
  • The burned area on the slope in the Upper Squamish Valley as seen this weekend.

The Upper Squamish Valley wildfire is on the verge of passing the one-and-a-half mark.

While the flames subsided some time ago, the BC Wildfire Service is still refusing to call the Magee Road fire out as of May 25. The fire began on April 15 and destroyed three houses and several other structures.

Information officer Dorthe Jakobsen said that crews are still patrolling the area periodically.

"We haven't called it out yet because we're still monitoring it for hot spots," said Jakobsen. "We're thermal scanning and patrolling."

There are also some areas that are inaccessible that crews will have to keep an eye on, she said.

As of now, the fire remains classified as under control.

Even when flames are no longer visible, there still remains a risk of underground burning.

As a result, authorities are often cautious to call a fire completely out until enough thermal scans and ground patrols show that there's little or no chance of a fire sparking up again.

This article originally appeared here.

The Moment /
