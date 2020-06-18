June 18, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Upper Squamish Valley fire called out 

After battling hotspots for weeks, authorities declared it out on May 26

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY JENNIFER THUNCHER - Signs of the fire are easy to spot in the Squamish Valley.
  • Photo by Jennifer Thuncher
  • Signs of the fire are easy to spot in the Squamish Valley.

At long last, it’s over.

Days shy of the 1.5-month mark, the BC Wildfire Service declared the Upper Squamish Valley fire officially out.

Information officers Dorthe Jakobsen said the Magee Road fire was called out on May 26. It started on April 15.

During the first few days, the fire swept through the valley, destroying three houses and several other structures.

The flames burned out within a few days, but authorities refused to call the fire out due to hot spots and potential underground burning.

Fires have been known to burn underground for extensive periods of time, and crews set to work finding hot spots and snuffing them out.

This story originally appeared in The Squamish Chief on June 18.

