U.S. troops not heading to Canadian border amid pandemic 

There are reports that U.S. troops will not be mobilizing near the Canadian border, despite the possibility arising last week.

The Richmond News reported last week how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government was in talks with the Trump administration to ensure the Canada-US border remained un-militarized.

Trudeau said it is in the best interests of both countries for the border to remain that way.

On Tuesday morning, the U.S. government is reported to have told its Canadian counterparts that it would not, after all, consider sending troops towards the border, similar to what it has done at its southern border.

Global News reported last Thursday that American officials inside the White House are "actively discussing" putting troops near the Canadian border, due to security concerns about irregular crossings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to that report, the U.S. troops would be deployed within 30 kilometres of the border between official points of entry, and would use "sensor technology" to help detect irregular migrants.

The Canada-US border was closed to all non-essential travel two weeks ago. Canada also agreed to turn back all irregular migrants during this time.

That border is the longest un-militarized border in the world. Over 400,000 people and $2.6-billion in goods and services cross the Canada-US border daily.

