February 19, 2020 News » Whistler

Vail Resorts has not failed Whistler Blackcomb 

LETTER: For the week of Feb. 13

click to enlarge UNSPLASH - Whistler Blackcomb's Peak to Peak Gondola.
  • UNSPLASH
  • Whistler Blackcomb's Peak to Peak Gondola.

I disagree with Ben Cherniavsky's petition about making Whistler Blackcomb great again (Pique, "Whistler COO says Vail Resorts is listening to criticism," Feb. 6).

The title is too much like Make America Great Again, which disingenuously ignores advances made while nostalgically yearning for a past that wasn't real.  

Have conditions really deteriorated with the Vail Resorts' acquisition? I haven't seen that this acquisition has been much different than previous ownership transitions over the years.

Some fits and stops at the start, but then things smooth out with time.  

Big queues, lift stops/breakdowns, slow openings because of challenging weather conditions happened in the past as much as they do now, and are expected in ski areas.

Skiing/riding is an outdoor sport subject to uncertain weather conditions. Not only does Whistler Blackcomb use Twitter for communications on delays and closures, but we can check [independent site] whistlerpeak.com, which is a great resource for on-mountain and backcountry weather and conditions.

Customers are compensated for certain issues—being stuck on a lift that is stopped too long, for example. But no ski area should be expected to compensate for bad weather conditions or queues. I will gladly wait for ski patrol to clear an area—I have a deep appreciation for the work they do assessing conditions, doing avalanche control and sweeping to help ensure safety.

The quality of food on the mountain seems just as tasty to me and [there are] lots of choices. The Zero Waste program started before the Vail Resorts acquisition and [it] continues to support it, and so on...

I suggest Mr. Cherniavsky focus on helping WB stay as great as it is, because I believe Vail Resorts is listening and willing to make positive changes. For example, isn't it time to replace the worn out, aged Creekside Gondola?

Kathy Robertson // Washington state

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Whistler

Features & Images

February 14, 2020

Game On

Game On

Put away your cellphone—board games have exploded over the past decade More.

Sports

February 18, 2020

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Freestyle Whistler alum scores pair of NorAm wins

Slopestyler Skye Clarke shakes off recent disappointments in strong performance in Aspen More.

Opinion

February 13, 2020

Petitioning for change

Petitioning for change

More.

A&E

February 19, 2020

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Uprising will showcase Whistler photographers

Event takes place Feb.22 at Fairmont Chateau Whistler More.

Food & Drink

February 14, 2020

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to &#10;Gibbons Whistler

Village mainstay Black's Pub sells to Gibbons Whistler

After 34 years, owner Lawrence Black says 'it's time to move on' More.

Events

Thursdays, 9:30-11 a.m.

Activate and Connect for Seniors 50+

Activate and Connect for Seniors 50+

@ Whistler Community Services
Connect with friends, new and old, through weekly activities. Meet at Whistler Community Services Society.... More.

Features & Images

February 16, 2020

Awesome Andalusia

Awesome Andalusia

Granada, a city seeped in intrigue and home to Spain's most famous fortress More.

Music

February 13, 2020

Work and fun collide for &#10;Patrick Gavigan

Work and fun collide for Patrick Gavigan

Vancouver musician plays the Mallard Lounge on Saturday, Feb. 15 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

February 14, 2020

<i>Parasite</i>: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

Parasite: A distinctly South Korean film with global resonance

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation