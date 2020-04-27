April 27, 2020 News » Whistler

Vail Resorts offers credits towards next season for 2019/20 passholders 

Up to 80% credit available, based on number of days pass was used

PHOTO BY PAUL MORRISON / WHISTLER BLACKCOMB
  • Photo by Paul Morrison / Whistler Blackcomb

Some relief is on the way for Vail Resorts passholders who saw the 2019/20 season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colorado-based company is offering between 20 and 80 per cent credit to season passholders to put towards the purchase of a 2020-21 pass, based on the price of the pass and the amount of days it was used. A maximum of 80 per cent credit is available for those who did not use their pass at all.

“Our pass holders are our most loyal guests and we have spent weeks reading their emails and comments on social media to fully understand their concerns so we could respond thoughtfully and carefully,” said Kirsten Lynch, EVP and chief marketing officer, in a release. “What became clear is that to address last season, a one-sized-fits-all approach would not work. That is why we are providing our season pass holders credits based on the number of days they were able to use their pass.”

Credits for Epic Day Pass, Whistler Blackcomb Edge Card and Multi-Pack Passholders will also be offered a credit for each unused day remaining on their pass, up to 80 per cent of the price paid.

Vail Resorts has also introduced free “Epic Coverage” for the upcoming ski season, which will provide cash refunds to passholders for certain resort closures, “including events like COVID-19,” as well as for job loss, illness and other eligible personal events, the release stated.

Epic Coverage is free to all passholders and replaces the need to buy pass insurance, which Vail Resorts said could cost up to $60 for other passes.

The credit will be valid through Sept. 7. Passholders will be emailed in the coming weeks with individuals’ specific credit details and promotional code, which can be used online starting May 13.

“[W]hile we are confident we will have a great upcoming ski and ride season, we understand some people may be nervous about committing to a pass now in this current uncertainty. With that in mind, we are redefining pass protection with our new ‘Epic Coverage,’” Lynch said.

Lynch’s statement went on to say that the company’s passes and pass insurance have not historically provided cash refunds in situations like this, which is why the new coverage plan was introduced.

“Thank you for your loyalty,” she said. “I am confident that our collective passion for the mountains will prevail and we will get through this together. I hope to see you on the mountain next season. And most importantly, I hope you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.”

For more details, visit epicpass.com/info/2019-2020-pass-holder-credit.aspx.

Check back for more on this story and pick up Pique this Thursday for the full story.

