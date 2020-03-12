Vancouver Coastal Health warns of possible COVID-19 exposure at dental conference 

Vancouver Coastal Health is notifying people who attended the Pacific Dental Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre last week about a possible exposure to coronavirus.

A person who attended the conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The person who attended the conference with COVID-19 is recovering at home and there is no ongoing risk to the community, nor is there any further risk posed at the Vancouver Convention Centre," the health authority said in a press release.

Public health officials have completed a risk assessment and concluded that the risk to participants is extremely low.

The health authority is advising people who attended the conference on March 6 between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to monitor themselves for the following symptoms for up to 14 days and to call HealthLinkBC at 811 for advice if they develop:

- Fever

- Cough

- Headache

- Shortness of breath

"As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with the usual daily activities," the health authority said.

