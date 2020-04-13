Vancouver elevator spitter apologizes, "horrified" at own actions 

The man caught on video surveillance spitting on elevator buttons in the Meccanica condominium building at Quebec Street and East 1st Avenue issued an apology on April 12 through his lawyer, Richard Fowler.

Fowler declined to name his client but issued a statement from him saying that the man is "horrified at my own actions, which are reprehensible and inexcusable.

"The incident occurred as a result of a momentary fit of anger resulting from an ongoing dispute with the strata council in the building where I own a unit," the man said.

"I am employed, have never had any issues with law enforcement and am otherwise a good, law-abiding citizen. I can't explain my own actions in this situation. A public apology is not enough in this case. It is difficult to express how horrified I feel about my conduct, especially given the pandemic that worries everyone. I do sincerely apologize to the residents of the building as well as the general public."

The incident happened around April 4 and aroused anger on social media that someone could intentionally do things to put other people at risk of catching the COVID-19 virus that has killed 58 people and infected 1,445 people in B.C.

Worldwide, the total number of people infected is 1,807,939, with 112,241 of those dying from the virus.

The man said in his statement that he has no symptoms of COVID-19 and that he has been keeping my distance from others, as provincial health officials have ordered.

"As part of my apology, I will make a meaningful donation to the strata council to more than cover the cost of extra sanitation required and to reassure other residents that I never intended to harm anyone," the man said. "I will also seek professional counseling. There is really no way to make this right. All I can do is express how sorry I am that this happened and to assure nothing like this will ever happen again."

The incident came to light on April 10, when building resident Marie Hui posted on her Twitter account that she was outraged.

"This dirtbag spat on the elevator buttons in my apt building as he was getting off. Endangering me and my family, and everyone else in this building. Where else is he spitting?! Something needs to be done," Hui wrote.