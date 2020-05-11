May 11, 2020 News » Regional

Vancouver park rangers issued over 1,880 warnings this weekend for social distancing non-compliance 

Plans to reopen beach parking lots in Vancouver this week are now on hold because of this weekend's turnout

By
click to enlarge Kitsilano Beach on Mother&#39;s Day weekend, 2020. Photo: @eichlerphotography/Instagram

  • Kitsilano Beach on Mother's Day weekend, 2020. Photo: @eichlerphotography/Instagram

After a weekend of glorious sunshine and the upcoming shift into "Phase II" of B.C.'s COVID-19 "restart" plan in B.C., Vancouverites hoping to make use of parking at the city's beaches and parks are finding themselves out of luck.

The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation revealed Monday (May 11) they "will not be reopening parking lots at beaches and parks in the coming days as a result of a decrease in public compliance with physical distancing."

With temperatures soaring into the upper 20s and two beautiful sunny days-including the Mother's Day holiday-Vancouver's parks and beaches appeared to many to be too crowded with people.

"This weekend our staff observed larger than normal groups of people at destination beaches, as well as a notable reduction in physical distancing," said Shauna Wilton, Deputy General Manager of the Vancouver Park Board. "While we echo (B.C. medical health officer) Dr. Bonnie Henry's advice to get outside, we need to ensure the public is able to do so safely and we want to remind people to access their neighbourhood spaces and refrain from driving to destination locations."

One reminder is a "warning" issued by Park Board Rangers, who were busy this weekend enforcing the Provincial Health Officer's two-metre social distancing guidelines.

This weekend alone, Park Board Rangers issued over 1,880 warnings to park and beach-goers that were not in compliance.

Overall, to date, over 11,000 warnings for distancing non-compliance have been issued.

Closed since March 23, parking lots at places like Kits Beach, English Bay, and Jericho Beach were slated to be reopened in mid-May.

"Staff had tentatively planned to reopen the lots this week but will not immediately proceed with that plan," said the park board in an emailed statement.

Despite closed parking lots, hundreds of people managed to make their way to the beaches, as photos of the sunny weekend illustrate-and the Park Board Rangers' warning tally indicates.

To read the original story go here.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Lindsay William-Ross/Vancouver Is Awesome

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 10, 2020

Now is the time to support WCSS

Now is the time to support WCSS

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Ongoing

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

Whistler Museum Open by Donation

@ Whistler Museum
The Whistler Museum is open by donation.... More.

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Armchair travelling

Armchair travelling

Escape while staying safely at home through the eyes of others or on your screens More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation