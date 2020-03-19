Visitors to Whistler tested positive for COVID-19, VCH says 

A group of visitors to Whistler has tested positive for COVID-19.

"The Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW) was made aware this afternoon by Vancouver Coastal Health's (VCH) Medical Health Officer of a group who travelled to Whistler between March 8 and 13 and have since been confirmed as positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," said a release.

VCH is warning anyone at the following locations between these dates that they may have been exposed to the virus:

• Rendezvous on Blackcomb, March 9 between 1 and 2 p.m. and March 10 between noon and 2 p.m.;

• Dubh Linn Gate Pub on March 10 between 12 and 3 p.m.;

• Escape Room on March 13 between 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Whistler's mayor was not immediately available for comment but a spokesperson said in the release, "We know this news can cause significant concern among residents and visitors. The RMOW is being guided by local, provincial and federal health authorities and is following all actions recommended by VCH's Medical Officer of Health.

"We are working closely with our health authority, Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), which is the lead agency on this matter and takes direction from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC)."

Vancouver Coastal Health described the risk as "low" but advised people who were exposed to:

•Monitor for fever, cough, malaise, runny nose, fatigue, sore throat, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea (until March 27); and

•Avoid public spaces and places where you cannot keep a distance of at least two metres from others (i.e. social distancing—more information about social distancing can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/common-questions).

Whistler Blackcomb (WB) said it has informed it's staff.

"The health and wellbeing of our employees and guests is our top priority. We are following the direction and guidance given by Vancouver Coastal Health, have informed our employees, and are asking them to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings of over 50 people and monitor their health," said WB in a statement.

The RMOW is directing everyone in Whistler to practice social distancing. This means:

•Avoid all non-essential trips into the community

•Postpone or cancel gatherings

•Work from home where possible

•Keep kids away from group settings

•If you do go out, stay at least two metres away from others, wash your hands often and do not touch your face.

For the latest COVID-19 information visit:

•Resort Municipality of Whistler www.whistler.ca/covid19

•Vancouver Coastal Health www.vch.ca

•BC Centre for Disease Control www.bccdc.ca

•HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-feature/coronavirus-covid-19

