March 22, 2020 News » Regional

Victoria encouraging restaurants to use laid-off servers for liquor delivery 

Restaurants temporarily allowed to deliver liquor products with purchase of meal

By
click to enlarge WWW.SHUTTERSTOCK.COM - Restaurants are temporarily being allowed to delivery packaged liquor products with the purchase of a meal.
  • www.shutterstock.com
  • Restaurants are temporarily being allowed to delivery packaged liquor products with the purchase of a meal.

As a way to reinforce social-distancing guidelines and support the restaurant industry, the B.C. Government is temporarily allowing restaurants to deliver liquor products—and is encouraging businesses to use unemployed servers to do so.

"In these extraordinary times, more British Columbians are relying on delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic," said B.C. Attorney General David Eby in a release. "Permitting licensed restaurants to hire their out of work servers to deliver liquor products as part of their food-delivery service allows the public to continue to observe social distancing measures and also offers much-needed support to these workers and businesses."

Previously, licensed establishment were only permitted to sell liquor for consumption on their premises, unless a special endorsement licence was in place. Now, restaurants will be temporarily permitted to sell packaged liquor products for pick-up or delivery alongside the purchase of a meal.

Delivery drivers will be required to have their Serving It Right certification, which the province is hopeful “will help encourage businesses to use currently laid-off serving staff to make these deliveries,” the release stated.

Existing safeguards for safe consumption remain in place, such as verifying identification.

This recommendation was made by B.C.’s Business Technical Advisory Panel, which is made up of representatives from the liquor and hospitality industries, as a way to help struggling hospitality workers and businesses during the COVID-10 crisis.

The changes take effect immediately and expire on July 15, 2020. That timeline can be amended by the province through a regulatory change.

"These changes not only help restaurant operators through a very tough time, but also could support the many British Columbians working in our breweries, wineries and distilleries," said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture, in the release. "Supporting local businesses and choosing to Buy BC makes a real difference in our communities, especially at a time like this."

Restaurants Canada estimates that between 70,000 and 100,000 jobs in B.C.’s restaurant and food-service industry will be lost in the next three months. It is also expecting that establishments across the province will lose $2.9 billion over the same period.

On Friday, Victoria banned restaurants in B.C. from offering dine-in service, restricting them to takeout and delivery only.

Tags: , ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of Restaurants, COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Brandon Barrett

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Bringing the first television to Whistler

Bringing the first television to Whistler

More.

Sports

March 21, 2020

Whistler skiers reflect on Junior Worlds

Whistler skiers reflect on Junior Worlds

Peiffer had qualified for first World Cup More.

Opinion

March 19, 2020

There's no playbook &#10;for this pandemic

There's no playbook for this pandemic

More.

A&E

March 21, 2020

LB Productions start classes for <i>Mulan</i> performance

LB Productions start classes for Mulan performance

Whistler and Pemberton students to perform on June 7 More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Saturdays, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Saturday Night All Love No Club

Saturday Night All Love No Club

@ The Keg
He got your blood pumping last night, now satiate your thirst for amazing cocktails and... More.

Features & Images

March 15, 2020

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

Monkeying around in Gibraltar

This little overseas territory of the U.K. is home to Barbary apes. More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 20, 2020

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

COVID-19 and the limits of media literacy

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation