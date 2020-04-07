April 07, 2020 News » Regional

VIDEO: Family 'Legofies' Trudeau's message to kids in animated short 

The short video was produced in the family's basement out of their vast collection of Lego. They hope the message reaches kids from coast to coast.

By
click to enlarge Lego Trudeau addresses Lego media in message to Canada's kids | SCREENSHOT
  • Lego Trudeau addresses Lego media in message to Canada's kids | SCREENSHOT

A family inspired by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's speech to the children of Canada has "Legofied" his message into an animated short

Father Tyler Walsh said it all started in the family's basement, where his kids, 9 and 12, dug through their vast collection of Lego to find the perfect facial expressions and build the appropriate sets.

The video begins outside Trudeau's residence, with news media cameras lined up, flashes going off. When Trudeau speaks to "all the kids who can't go on play dates or have sleep overs," the scene cuts to children playing on a see-saw in a park.

A sad face peeks through a darkened window. When Trudeau mentions kids are "watching a whole lot more movies," two Lego characters sit on a sofa watching one of the Lego movies.

The whole thing — from building the sets to shooting the photos to editing it all into a stop-start animation — took about 12 hours stretched over a week, said the Winnipeg-based father, adding he hopes the message reaches kids from coast to coast.

Walsh posted the video to Twitter April 5, and within 24 hours, it had garnered nearly 270,000 views - as well as a response from the Prime Minister himself on Monday afternoon.

Despite the light approach, Walsh said production was not always easy and some production decisions were tough.

"We had a good chat over Trudeau's hair," he said. "We found the right hair, but it wasn't the right colour. So we painted it."

This article originally appeared here.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Regional

More by Stefan Labbé / Tri-City News

Features & Images

April 3, 2020

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

The Fire that Saved Sun Valley

A Whistler backcountry skier tours the scorched earth of Central Idaho More.

Sports

April 5, 2020

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Korthals bursary receives $16,000 boost

Pemberton's Raven Backcountry Festival will award in memory of fallen ski guide More.

Opinion

April 7, 2020

OPINION: COVID-19 recession scenarios for B.C.: one is bad; one is worse

OPINION: COVID-19 recession scenarios for B.C.: one is bad; one is worse

More.

A&E

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Food & Drink

April 6, 2020

Whistler Farmers' Market sets sights on Father's Day opening

Whistler Farmers' Market sets sights on Father's Day opening

Funding available for markets to transition to online platform More.

Events

Ongoing

Prenatal Classes

Prenatal Classes

@ Whistler
This program helps support women and their partners in making informed decisions about their prenatal... More.

Features & Images

April 5, 2020

The 'Mother' Mekong

The 'Mother' Mekong

More.

Music

April 3, 2020

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts Whistler and Whistler Live team up for livestream concert series

Arts organization also compiles list of online resources for entertainment and education during the pandemic More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

April 3, 2020

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

What kind of world do we want to come back into?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation