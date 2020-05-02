VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released 

A documentary recalling the 2,200-kilometre ride from Whistler to Yellowknife has been released.
The group of eight riders completed the Ride of Your Life trek over 11 days last May and June as part of a fundraiser for the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Park. Read more about the journey at https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/locals-complete-ride-of-your-life/Content?oid=14004872.
The film, from director Graeme Meiklejohn, was released on YouTube on April 29 and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68Ff8TTvSCs&feature=youtu.be or embedded below.
As well, the GoFundMe has reached nearly $8,700 of its $10,000 goal as of May 2. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-ride-of-your-life?member=1989054.
May 2, 2020, 9:52 AM
May 2, 2020, 8:00 AM
GHGs rose 3.5 per cent 2017-18—higher than first 2020 reduction target More...
May 2, 2020, 7:00 AM
Whistler hotels have opened rooms for women in 'perfect storm' of crisis More...
Interactive Map
Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.