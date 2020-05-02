May 02, 2020 Sports » Features

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released 

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife

By
YOUTUBE SCREENSHOT
  • YouTube screenshot

A documentary recalling the 2,200-kilometre ride from Whistler to Yellowknife has been released.

The group of eight riders completed the Ride of Your Life trek over 11 days last May and June as part of a fundraiser for the Yellowknife Mountain Bike Park. Read more about the journey at https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/locals-complete-ride-of-your-life/Content?oid=14004872.

The film, from director Graeme Meiklejohn, was released on YouTube on April 29 and can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68Ff8TTvSCs&feature=youtu.be or embedded below.

As well, the GoFundMe has reached nearly $8,700 of its $10,000 goal as of May 2. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-ride-of-your-life?member=1989054.

