VIDEO: Whistler man raising funds, awareness for mental health 

Josh Moore had long dreamed of running a major mental-health fundraising campaign but hadn't had the time.

However, the Brickworks Hospitality Group operations manager is off work during the COVID-19 pandemic and is using that time to fulfill that goal through the 31 Duathlons Against Depression campaign.

Moore is looking to complete a duathlon of a 10-kilometre run and 20-km bike ride every day in May as he looks to raise both funds and awareness for the cause.

"It's getting a bit addictive, actually. I wake up and I can't wait to get going," he said on May 7.

There have already been some physical issues, as Moore felt some sore tendons three days in and was worried the campaign might be in early jeopardy.

"I couldn't put much weight on one of my feet and I had to look online. It just said keep going and keep it steady," said Moore, who went for his first run in six years when lockdown began. "Seven days in, I can't even feel it anymore."

Moore does the same route every day, running from his home in Emerald Estates to Nicklaus North Golf Course and back before hopping on his bike and riding to Blueberry Hill and back.

Moore, who is originally from the U.K., created an online fundraiser on JustGiving.com in support of British-based MQ Transforming Mental Health. He initially set out to raise £1,000 (just over $1,700), but surpassed that on the first day. As of May 9, he's raised £1,525 ($2,651).

Moore chose to support MQ because of its work in mental-health research, reasoning that though it's an overseas charity, its work would be felt across the globe including here in Whistler.

"Picking a charity that actually puts research into the root cause was pretty big for me," he said. "This concentrates on the research, so everyone benefits."

In addition to the fundraising, Moore is also posting a daily mental-health fact and action one can do to improve one's own mental health. Being an issue that already affects many, and will only be exacerbated by the pandemic, Moore is striving to raise awareness alongside the funds.

"If someone personally isn't affected, someone they know definitely is, so it's something everyone can relate to," he said. "It's getting a lot better, but there's still a lot of stigma and misunderstanding as well."

With donations slowing down, Moore is looking to run a half marathon in May in order to entice potential supporters.

To donate or to learn more, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/31duathlonsagainstdepression.