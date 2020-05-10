May 10, 2020 News » Whistler

VIDEO: Whistler man raising funds, awareness for mental health 

Josh Moore is completing a duathlon a day in May

By
click to enlarge PHOTO BY TOM MCCARTHY/@TMPHOTO604 - Josh Moore runs on May 7.
  • Photo by Tom McCarthy/@tmphoto604
  • Josh Moore runs on May 7.

Josh Moore had long dreamed of running a major mental-health fundraising campaign but hadn't had the time.

However, the Brickworks Hospitality Group operations manager is off work during the COVID-19 pandemic and is using that time to fulfill that goal through the 31 Duathlons Against Depression campaign.

Moore is looking to complete a duathlon of a 10-kilometre run and 20-km bike ride every day in May as he looks to raise both funds and awareness for the cause.

"It's getting a bit addictive, actually. I wake up and I can't wait to get going," he said on May 7.

There have already been some physical issues, as Moore felt some sore tendons three days in and was worried the campaign might be in early jeopardy.

"I couldn't put much weight on one of my feet and I had to look online. It just said keep going and keep it steady," said Moore, who went for his first run in six years when lockdown began. "Seven days in, I can't even feel it anymore."

Moore does the same route every day, running from his home in Emerald Estates to Nicklaus North Golf Course and back before hopping on his bike and riding to Blueberry Hill and back.

Moore, who is originally from the U.K., created an online fundraiser on JustGiving.com in support of British-based MQ Transforming Mental Health. He initially set out to raise £1,000 (just over $1,700), but surpassed that on the first day. As of May 9, he's raised £1,525 ($2,651).

Moore chose to support MQ because of its work in mental-health research, reasoning that though it's an overseas charity, its work would be felt across the globe including here in Whistler.

"Picking a charity that actually puts research into the root cause was pretty big for me," he said. "This concentrates on the research, so everyone benefits."

In addition to the fundraising, Moore is also posting a daily mental-health fact and action one can do to improve one's own mental health. Being an issue that already affects many, and will only be exacerbated by the pandemic, Moore is striving to raise awareness alongside the funds.

"If someone personally isn't affected, someone they know definitely is, so it's something everyone can relate to," he said. "It's getting a lot better, but there's still a lot of stigma and misunderstanding as well."

With donations slowing down, Moore is looking to run a half marathon in May in order to entice potential supporters.

To donate or to learn more, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/31duathlonsagainstdepression.

Tags: ,

Share
Email
Print

Speaking of COVID-19

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

May 10, 2020

Bill Bailiff's records of Alta Lake

Bill Bailiff's records of Alta Lake

More.

Sports

May 8, 2020

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Pemberton's Davies takes next step

Nordic skier cracks national junior team More.

Opinion

May 7, 2020

Reach out for support

Reach out for support

More.

A&E

May 9, 2020

Quarantino 7&mdash;Hot cars and cool chicks

Quarantino 7—Hot cars and cool chicks

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Thursdays, 12:15 p.m.

Rotary Club of Whistler Millennium

Rotary Club of Whistler Millennium

@ Pan Pacific Mountain Side
Join the Rotary Club of Whistler Millennium to learn about what the club is doing... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 8, 2020

Finding silver linings

Finding silver linings

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation