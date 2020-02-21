February 21, 2020 Sports » Features

VIDEO: Whistler's Warm leads Royals' Pink in the Rink campaign 

Defenceman's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO BY JAY WALLACE COURTESY OF THE VICTORIA ROYALS - Will Warm, shown here during Vancouver Canucks' training camp, is leading the Victoria Royals' Pink in the Rink campaign.
  • File photo by Jay Wallace courtesy of the Victoria Royals
  • Will Warm, shown here during Vancouver Canucks' training camp, is leading the Victoria Royals' Pink in the Rink campaign.

Will Warm is headlining the Victoria Royals' charge against cancer.

Warm, a 20-year-old defenceman, was featured in the Western Hockey League (WHL) team's Pink in the Rink campaign with his mother Wendi, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2019. She is now cancer-free.

The Warms were featured in a video produced by the Royals in advance of its Pink in the Rink game against the Kelowna Rockets on Saturday, Feb. 22. Check out the video at https://victoriaroyals.com/video/royals-tv-playing-for-mom.

Warm, who recently returned to action after missing three weeks with an upper-body injury, has scored three goals and 12 assists in his first season with the Royals.

Warm was named the 2019 WHL Humanitarian of the Year as a member of the Edmonton Oil Kings.

