April 01, 2020 News » Regional

Videoconferencing on way for students, teachers 

Zoom moves out of business and into the classroom

By
click to enlarge ISTOCK
  • ISTOCK

B.C.'s Ministry of Education has struck a deal with the Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) videoconferencing company to enable teachers to communicate remotely with their students while in-class learning is suspended to prevent COVID-19's spread.

The company will be using servers based in Canada, allowing it to fall within provincial privacy rules regarding data storage. The ministry said the application would run with added encryption to provide a safe learning platform.

Zoom has become almost a household name since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic with people across business and social groups using it. The company's stock price has more than doubled from US$62.06 on Oct. 23 to US$137.18 on April 1.

The videoconferencing is permitted under an order from Minister of Citizens Services Anna Kang people's health information to be shared with others inside and outside of Canada.

To ensure Zoom's use, the ministry has secured and funded licences for all K-12 public and independent schools in B.C. The ministry said this would allow consistent access for educators choosing to use it, providing more ways to communicate with students and parents.

The ministry said the licensing agreement complies with B.C.'s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act to ensure safety and privacy for students.

"School technology administrators can control permissions and privileges, while disabling features that are unnecessary or inappropriate," the ministry said.

And, students will be given unique website addresses, so they can access their virtual classroom without needing an individual account.

Zoom's use is just one of several ways the province is working to meet students' current needs.

Options include online learning tools or resource packages or assignments emailed or mailed from teachers to parents, the ministry said.

Educators will receive access to Zoom through their school districts this month with simple instructions on using the software.

While teachers and schools will have primary responsibility for continuous learning, government also launched Keep Learning BC on March 27, 2020:

www.openschool.bc.ca/keeplearning

"This is a central place where families can find ideas for everyday educational activities, links to free learning resources, as well as how to help children learn and how to ensure their well-being while they are at home," the ministry said. "Websites will be updated on a regular basis with new materials. As of March 31, 2020, more than 136,000 visitors have accessed the Keep Learning BC website - an average of 33,786 a day."

Schools have been directed to look at alternative approaches for continued learning for students with online working challenges that will fit with individual needs and circumstances. Some school districts may also loan computer equipment or devices to support students while they learn from home.

jhainsworth@glaciermedia.ca

@jhainswo

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Regional »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Latest in Regional

More by Jeremy Hainsworth / Glacier Media

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

The power of perseverance

The power of perseverance

We're at the forefront of bringing diversity to winter sports. Finally. More.

Sports

March 31, 2020

Daniells commits to Clippers

Daniells commits to Clippers

Whistler hockey player eager to play in Nanaimo More.

Opinion

March 29, 2020

We will get through this ...

We will get through this ...

More.

A&E

March 28, 2020

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

In self-isolation? Learn guitar!

Local musician Will Ross goes remote for lessons More.

Food & Drink

March 19, 2020

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

What the global pandemic could mean for Canada's food supply chain

Agri-food expert says weakening Loonie and potential for political tension could lead to price hikes More.

Events

Fridays, 3-6 p.m. Continues through May 1

Beats & Bevs

Beats & Bevs

@ Brickworks Public House
Dive head first into the weekend every Friday for après with guest DJs. For table... More.

Features & Images

March 29, 2020

Anatomy of a lockdown

Anatomy of a lockdown

Travelling in France during COVID-19 More.

Music

March 12, 2020

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Didn't get RATM tickets? Check out the next best thing

Calm Like a bomb, Vancouver's Rage Against the Machine tribute band, plays The Crystal Lounge on Friday, March 13 More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

March 27, 2020

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' &#10;candy again?

When will I be able to eat my coworkers' candy again?

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation