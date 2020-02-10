Village of Pemberton council preview for Tuesday, Feb. 11 

Here's a quick look at what you can expect at the Tuesday, Feb. 11 Village of Pemberton (VOP) regular council meeting.

The meeting kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers (7400 Prospect Street).

Bike lane funding grant

VOP staff is seeking council's direction on a funding grant that would see the construction of a multi-use bike lane on Pemberton Farm Road East.

The section of path would be used as a connector for the Friendship Trail, which connects the VOP with Lil'wat Nation (Mount Currie).

Due to the considerable cost of path lighting, staff is presenting two options for consideration:

• Construction of the Pemberton Farm Road East Connector multi-use path without lighting: $259, 276.

• Construction of the Pemberton Farm Road East Connector multi-use path with lighting: $502,000.

The area was identified during development of the VOP's draft Cycling Network Plan, which benefited from community consultation.

The grant in question—known as the BC Active Transportation Infrastructure Grant—cost shares up to a maximum of $500,000 per project.

It covers 70 per cent of project costs for communities with a population of 15,000 or less, and 80 per cent of project costs for those working in partnership with an Indigenous community.

According to the staff report, preliminary discussions have taken place between the VOP and the Lil'wat Nation regarding an application partnership.

Should Council support the application, VOP staff will send an official request to SLRD Area C Director Russell Mack requesting matching funds, as well continue discussions with Lil'wat Nation, according to the report.

Wellness Almanac funding

The Wellness Almanac—a daily blog that highlights issues and events in the Pemberton Valley—is seeking funding to expand its coverage and hire an Indigenous content creator.

The Wellness Almanac is asking the VOP, SLRD, and Lil'wat Nation to increase their contribution from $4,000 each to $7,500 each.

This would result in a total budget of $22,500 for the organization.

The money would be used to retain the services of Lisa Richardson as project manager and editor in chief, hire a second member of the editorial/content team, Amanda Ritchie, from Lil'wat Nation, and produce quarterly videos in coordination with Calling Mountains Production. It would also create a new speaker series.

The expansion is being supported by the Nukw7ántwal Intergovernmental Relations Committee.

The Wellness Almanac is a project of the Winds of Change Steering Committee, an initiative designed to build healthy relationships and respect between the people of the Lil'wat Nation, N'Quatqua, Pemberton and the SLRD.

Natural hazards resolutions

VOP council will also give direction to staff in preparation for the forthcoming Lower Mainland Local Government Association (LMLGA) annual meeting, which will be held in Whistler from May 6 to 8.

Staff is seeking council's direction with respect to a draft resolution on provincial funding for dyke upgrades, as well as a draft resolution regarding funding related to regional geohazards.

"The landscape of the Sea to Sky Corridor, including the Pemberton Valley, is susceptible to multiple, large-scale natural hazards such as forest fires, landslides and flooding," reads the staff report included in the Feb. 11 regular council meeting agenda package.

"While there is provincial funding currently available related to emergency programs and cost relief associated with post-emergency response, there is a lack of funding availability for activities associated with risk management for the prevention of disaster events."