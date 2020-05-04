Village of Pemberton council preview for Tuesday, May 5 

Here's a quick look at what you can expect at the Village of Pemberton (VOP) council meeting on May 5.

After an in-camera session at 5 p.m., the public portion of the meeting is set to kick off at 5:30 pm.

Five Year Financial Plan and Tax Rates Bylaw

The VOP's financial future will be tip of the agenda this week.

Council will vote on its Five Year Financial Plan (https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/village-of-pemberton-council-ponders-five-year-financial-future/Content?oid=15338720) as well as its Tax Rates Bylaw with a proposed zero-per-cent increase (https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/village-of-pemberton-considering-budget-adjustment-in-face-of-covid-19/Content?oid=15262726).

At the same time, council will vote on its Sewer Rates Bylaw.

Information on the bylaws was not included in the package released on May 1 and will be added on May 4.

Proposed Sunstone amendment

Council will hold first and second readings of an application by Sunstone Ridge Development Ltd.

Sunstone is applying to amend its Residential Townhouse Amenity (RTA-1) Zone, including the Elevate at Sunstone project. Sunstone initially received approval to build 52 townhouse units, but after beginning construction of the first townhouse building, has found limited demand for two-bedroom interior units. Sunstone is applying to amend its existing approvals in order to construct a duplex multi-family project, which would allow for more three-bedroom end units. The total number of units constructed would decrease to 45.

Council has three options: pass the first two readings and send the bylaws to a virtual public hearing on May 26, which staff recommends; pass the first two readings and waive the public hearing, which is possible if the bylaws are considered to be consistent with the Official Community Plan; or refuse the amendment.

Quarterly reports

Council will hear quarterly updates from the development services, fire and operations departments.

The operations department report is particularly timely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Csima, the Manager of Projects and Operations, reported that among the changes instituted by his department are: increasing bathroom cleaning to twice daily from three times a week; holding staggered start times and splitting crew into two groups to allow for physical distancing; and increased cleaning and disinfecting of commonly used vehicles and equipment.

Instructions with how to join and view the meeting via Zoom are here: https://www.pemberton.ca/public/download/files/115141.