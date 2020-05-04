May 04, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

Village of Pemberton council preview for Tuesday, May 5 

First look: Five Year Financial Plan; Tax Rates Bylaw; Sunstone development

By
click to enlarge UNSPLASH - Pemberton, B.C.
  • UNSPLASH
  • Pemberton, B.C.

Here's a quick look at what you can expect at the Village of Pemberton (VOP) council meeting on May 5.

After an in-camera session at 5 p.m., the public portion of the meeting is set to kick off at 5:30 pm.

Five Year Financial Plan and Tax Rates Bylaw

The VOP's financial future will be tip of the agenda this week.

Council will vote on its Five Year Financial Plan (https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/village-of-pemberton-council-ponders-five-year-financial-future/Content?oid=15338720) as well as its Tax Rates Bylaw with a proposed zero-per-cent increase (https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/village-of-pemberton-considering-budget-adjustment-in-face-of-covid-19/Content?oid=15262726).

At the same time, council will vote on its Sewer Rates Bylaw.

Information on the bylaws was not included in the package released on May 1 and will be added on May 4.

Proposed Sunstone amendment

Council will hold first and second readings of an application by Sunstone Ridge Development Ltd.

Sunstone is applying to amend its Residential Townhouse Amenity (RTA-1) Zone, including the Elevate at Sunstone project. Sunstone initially received approval to build 52 townhouse units, but after beginning construction of the first townhouse building, has found limited demand for two-bedroom interior units. Sunstone is applying to amend its existing approvals in order to construct a duplex multi-family project, which would allow for more three-bedroom end units. The total number of units constructed would decrease to 45.

Council has three options: pass the first two readings and send the bylaws to a virtual public hearing on May 26, which staff recommends; pass the first two readings and waive the public hearing, which is possible if the bylaws are considered to be consistent with the Official Community Plan; or refuse the amendment.

Quarterly reports

Council will hear quarterly updates from the development services, fire and operations departments.

The operations department report is particularly timely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Csima, the Manager of Projects and Operations, reported that among the changes instituted by his department are: increasing bathroom cleaning to twice daily from three times a week; holding staggered start times and splitting crew into two groups to allow for physical distancing; and increased cleaning and disinfecting of commonly used vehicles and equipment.

Instructions with how to join and view the meeting via Zoom are here: https://www.pemberton.ca/public/download/files/115141.

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Sea to Sky »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Sea to Sky

More by Dan Falloon

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

B.C.'s road to recovery: Restaurant reopenings could start in May

B.C.'s road to recovery: Restaurant reopenings could start in May

Public confidence key for restaurants to return to profitable operations More.

Sports

May 2, 2020

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

VIDEO: Ride of Your Life documentary released

30-minute film recounts ride from Whistler to Yellowknife More.

Opinion

April 30, 2020

Dreaming of spring skiing

Dreaming of spring skiing

More.

A&E

May 2, 2020

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

Sports!!! (and Quarantino 6)

More.

Food & Drink

May 1, 2020

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Raven Room picks up two nominations at prestigious Spirited Awards

Pan Pacific lounge nominated for Best International Hotel Bar and Best New International Cocktail Bar More.

Events

Saturdays, Sundays, 1 p.m., Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Thursdays, 1 p.m. and Fridays, 1 p.m.

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

Walk and Talk Series, permanent collection

@ Audain Art Museum
Docents will provide visitors with an introduction to the Audain Art Museum and its permanent... More.

Features & Images

May 3, 2020

India: A trip through the senses

India: A trip through the senses

More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Pique'n Yer Interest

May 1, 2020

Wrestling with reality

Wrestling with reality

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation