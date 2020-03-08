Village of Pemberton Council preview for Tuesday, Oct. 10 

Here's a quick look at what you can expect at the Tuesday, March 10 Village of Pemberton (VOP) regular council meeting.

The meeting kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Council Chambers (7400 Prospect Street).

Budget information session

VOP council will hold a budget information session at the beginning of the regular council meeting.

The budget is currently in development with fourth and final readings for the VOP's five-year financial plan scheduled for April 21.

Tourism Pemberton Business Plan Presentation

Tourism Pemberton president Mark Mendonca will present a "business plan" to council.

A recent, Tourism Pemberton-commissioned report found that tourism in Pemberton and the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District (SLRD) Area C generated $31.2 million in domestic output in 2018, with $21.2 million staying within the region.

In November 2019, Don Coggins, president of Tourism Pemberton, said that Tourism Pemberton is hopeful that the report will assist the organization in its efforts to secure long-term funding.

At the time, he said the organization was seeking yearly funding guarantees from both the Village of Pemberton (VOP) and SLRD, as well as through the Municipal Regional District Tax (MRDT).

https://www.piquenewsmagazine.com/whistler/new-report-spells-out-impact-of-tourism-on-pemberton-and-area-c/Content?oid=14653455

Downtown Enhancement Project Contingency Borrowing

VOP council will consider several options to pay down contingency costs associated with last year's downtown enhancement project.

On Feb. 5, 2019, council awarded the contract for the project to Hazelwood Construction Services Inc. in the amount of $5,870,857.74.

The project saw major updating of both underground and above-round infrastructure in the downtown core.

VOP staff have determined the final amount that will need to be secured by borrowing or alternative options is $602,880.87.

This includes $100,000 for paving downtown barn parking lot and nearly $100,000 for "contaminated soils."

Staff have identified three options to pay back the fund: (Option 1) proceed with short-term financing totaling $300,000 over a five-year term and allocate an additional $302,881 from the VOP's road reserves fund; (Option 2) Proceed with long-term financing totaling $602,881 over a 20-year term; and (Option 3) Allocate the full $602,881 from Road Reserves and DCC Road Reserves and defer the Pemberton Farm Road East Project.

Tax implications associated with each option are included in the agenda package, which can be seen here: www.pemberton.ca/public/download/files/109561.

Receiving COVID 2019 update

VOP council will also receive an instructive document from the Office of the Provincial Health Officer regarding COVID 2019.

The document was sent along to the VOP by Vancouver Coastal Health, the health authority for the region.

It calls on local governments and First Nations to prepare for the spread of the virus.

"Given that it takes time to implement preparedness strategies, local governments and Indigenous Communities are encouraged to plan for the scenario of significant community spread of COVID-19," it said.

The document calls on local governments to identify "essential functions" and the people that perform them.

"Conduct a training needs analysis where necessary to build in the cross-training redundancy to ensure work can continue for all essential services," it said.

"Review procedures with first responders to ensure there is a process in place for worker safety and training protocols that will be used during a biological event."

Big Mountain Bike Adventures Crown Land Referral

Council will also receive an update regarding a Crown land referral from Big Mountain Bike Adventures Ltd.

The company is seeking to gain a provincial tenure on lands within the Pemberton Valley to offer mountain bike adventure tours.

"The proponent is applying to the Crown to utilize mountain bike trails throughout the Sea to Sky region with some trails located within the Village of Pemberton boundaries," it said.

The applicant is seeking to provide guided mountain biking tours for up to six people per day during the biking season.

"The daily guided tours will take place at one of the three locations between Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton depending on the clientele's skill and location preferences," it reads. "The proponent has attended meetings with Pemberton Valley Trails Association (PVTA) and Pemberton Off Road Cycling Association (PORCA). The submission notes that both groups were receptive and supportive of the proponent's application."

VOP staff has reviewed the company's application and is recommending that council move foreword with a number of comments to the province, including that the company apply for a non-resident business license and ensure all tours are guided and do not proceed into private property.