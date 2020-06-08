June 08, 2020 News » Sea to Sky

VOP ponders service-area expansions 

Special meeting slated to consider temporary changes

By
The Village of Pemberton (VOP) will consider allowing liquor-primary and manufacturing establishments to temporarily expand their service areas.

As part of a provincial initiative, the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB) is allowing these types of businesses to expand their service areas—in most cases, in the form of a larger outdoor patio—to allow establishments to serve a greater quantity of patrons as physical distancing requirements remain in effect.

The LCRB is extending the offer to food-primary establishments as well, though these applications are generally not subject to local government approval.

The proposal will be considered at a special council meeting held via Zoom on Tuesday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m.

In her report, manager of development services Lisa Pedrini noted that there are two possibilities for how council proceeds. The first, staff-recommended option is to allow for blanket approval, waiving the Village's opportunity to approve proposals before they move on to the LCRB for consideration. This, the report noted, would allow for quicker processing times. The LCRB would not require evidence from applicants that they are complying with local bylaws, though applicants must affirm that they are.

The second option, and the default process, is for the VOP to review all applications first, and applicants would have to include proof of local approval to the LCRB.

"If the Village wants to support local businesses and their immediate needs during this challenging time by expediting the approval process, Staff recommends supporting Option 1—blanket approval for service area expansion without direct oversight," the report said.

After council votes on the report, it will go in camera and discuss appointments to the Mayor's Task Force for COVID-19 response and recovery. After rising from the in-camera session, council is expected to reveal the community members named to the task force.

