VOP to host web chat with Mayor Richman 

Attention all Pemberton residents: do you have questions for Mayor Mike Richman?

You can pose them this afternoon during a Facebook Live video chat.

Richman and local writer Lisa Richardson will hold the In This Together chat at 4 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/events/235268544563635/.

The Village of Pemberton also encourages children to contribute questions, which can be written in the chat box on Facebook when the video goes live.