VOP to host web chat with Mayor Richman 

Attention all Pemberton residents: do you have questions for Mayor Mike Richman?
You can pose them this afternoon during a Facebook Live video chat.
Richman and local writer Lisa Richardson will hold the In This Together chat at 4 p.m. at https://www.facebook.com/events/235268544563635/.
The Village of Pemberton also encourages children to contribute questions, which can be written in the chat box on Facebook when the video goes live.
May 8, 2020, 11:22 AM
Facebook live stream goes live at 4 p.m. More...
May 8, 2020, 10:20 AM
No similar plans for emergency response benefit, Trudeau says More...
May 8, 2020, 7:00 AM
Projects in Nordic, White Gold set for further review More...
Interactive Map
Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.