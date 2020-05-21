May 21, 2020 News » Whistler

Walk for Alzheimer's moves online 

Fundraiser event set for May 31

By
click to enlarge While many locals have supported the Walk for Alzheimer's by hitting the trails as a group, this year the event is moving online. - File photo
  • While many locals have supported the Walk for Alzheimer's by hitting the trails as a group, this year the event is moving online. File photo

The annual Walk for Alzheimer's is still set to take place on May 31, but it will look a little different than usual.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C., along with Alzheimer societies across the country, has decided to move the event online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means anyone with an internet connection can join in with any fitness challenge.

"Dementia doesn't stop and neither do we," said Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard, in a release. "Even though the ways we are delivering our programs and services have needed to change, we are still committed to helping British Columbians affected by dementia."

To that end, the society is encouraging everyone who would like to help the more than 70,000 British Columbians living with dementia to visit walkforalzheimers.ca, register to represent your community, create a fundraising page, and commit to doing a fitness challenge.

Proceeds raised will go towards funding programs and services to support people living with dementia in the community, as well as researching the causes of and cure for dementia.

"We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated," Howard said. "We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important."

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Alyssa Noel

Features & Images

May 15, 2020

Bumps in the road

Bumps in the road

In-SHUCK-ch Forest Service Road has only continued to deteriorate, residents say More.

Sports

May 21, 2020

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

COVID-19's effects on the outdoors

Pemberton Wildlife Association, fishing guides discuss pandemic's impact More.

Opinion

May 21, 2020

Calling out racism

Calling out racism

More.

A&E

May 21, 2020

Paint night moves online

Paint night moves online

Whistler artist Andrea Mueller launches classes for kids and adults More.

Food & Drink

May 17, 2020

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

N'Quatqua hand out free trout to band members

With surplus of fish at hatchery, band wanted to support community through pandemic More.

Features & Images

May 17, 2020

A funny thing happened at the lake:

A funny thing happened at the lake:

Spending the weekend at a Portuguese sailing regatta More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 15, 2020

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

Happiest in the mountains: Stefan Ples

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation