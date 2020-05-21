Walk for Alzheimer's moves online 

The annual Walk for Alzheimer's is still set to take place on May 31, but it will look a little different than usual.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C., along with Alzheimer societies across the country, has decided to move the event online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. That means anyone with an internet connection can join in with any fitness challenge.

"Dementia doesn't stop and neither do we," said Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Maria Howard, in a release. "Even though the ways we are delivering our programs and services have needed to change, we are still committed to helping British Columbians affected by dementia."

To that end, the society is encouraging everyone who would like to help the more than 70,000 British Columbians living with dementia to visit walkforalzheimers.ca, register to represent your community, create a fundraising page, and commit to doing a fitness challenge.

Proceeds raised will go towards funding programs and services to support people living with dementia in the community, as well as researching the causes of and cure for dementia.

"We know that due to physical distancing, many people are feeling isolated," Howard said. "We hope that by joining us at the online event, Canadians affected by dementia can connect with each other and honour and remember people in their lives affected by the disease. Now, more than ever, connection is important."