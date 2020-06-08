June 08, 2020 News » Whistler

Watch this black bear chase a coyote around a Whistler golf course (VIDEO) 

Apparently rabbits aren’t the only animal Whistler bears seem interested in following

By
click to enlarge Black bears are frequently spotted at the Whistler Golf Club. Facebook photo/@WhistlerGolf
  • Black bears are frequently spotted at the Whistler Golf Club. Facebook photo/@WhistlerGolf

Remember that time a Whistler black bear was caught on camera chasing a rabbit – and ultimately snatching itself some breakfast - alongside Highway 99?

Well, it turns out rabbits aren’t the only animals local bears seem interested in chasing these days.

In this week’s instalment of black bear chase scenes caught on film, posted to Facebook by the Whistler Golf Club, a black bear can be seen running in pursuit of a coyote on the local course. This time, however, the coyote seems to fare better than the rabbit did, before the bear appears to lose interest.

Check out the video below (and remember to turn your sound off if explicit language isn’t your thing):

Tags:

Share
Email
Print

More Whistler »

Readers also liked…

The Moment /
Popular

Interactive Map

Today's COVID-19 cases in Canada

Click each province to see the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, deaths, recovered patients, and tests administered...more.

Latest in Whistler

More by Megan Lalonde

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Sports

June 5, 2020

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Whistler rider to tackle Everesting challenge

Alex Jessett to ride for charity in Bayshores and Kadenwood on Sunday More.

Opinion

June 4, 2020

The way forward

The way forward

More.

A&E

June 6, 2020

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Whistler Film Festival announces new hire

Shelly Quade joins team as talent programs manager More.

Food & Drink

June 8, 2020

Good 'inner' news from &#10;outer space

Good 'inner' news from outer space

With some luck and food sharing, Bob and Doug will be spaced out for a while More.

Features & Images

June 7, 2020

Let's go salmon fishing

Let's go salmon fishing

West Coast salmon fishing is one of the first tourism sectors to open as COVID-19 restrictions ease More.

Music

April 24, 2020

When ninjas become wolves

When ninjas become wolves

Hear two new tracks from Whistler band Introduce Wolves More.

Museum Musings

May 30, 2020

A crash course in archives

A crash course in archives

More.

© 1994-2020 Pique Publishing Inc., Glacier Community Media

- Website powered by Foundation