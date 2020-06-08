Watch this black bear chase a coyote around a Whistler golf course (VIDEO) 

Remember that time a Whistler black bear was caught on camera chasing a rabbit – and ultimately snatching itself some breakfast - alongside Highway 99?

Well, it turns out rabbits aren’t the only animals local bears seem interested in chasing these days.

In this week’s instalment of black bear chase scenes caught on film, posted to Facebook by the Whistler Golf Club, a black bear can be seen running in pursuit of a coyote on the local course. This time, however, the coyote seems to fare better than the rabbit did, before the bear appears to lose interest.

Check out the video below (and remember to turn your sound off if explicit language isn’t your thing):